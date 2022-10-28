Ahead of No. 3 Tennessee’s border battle with No. 19 Kentucky, The Daily Beacon talked with The Kentucky Kernels Sports Editor Cole Parke, who previewed the Wildcats heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Question: What do you think Kentucky needs to do to give itself a chance to win?
Answer: “The defense is going to have to do everything it can. I know a lot of people in Kentucky don’t like giving Tennessee credit for anything, but I’ve been saying before the season even started that Hendon Hooker could very well win the Heisman. So, I think Kentucky’s chances are going to entirely live and die by if they can shut down Tennessee’s offense. You saw it a few weeks ago – that offense is really what led them to that victory over Alabama.”
Q: Kentucky’s offense plays a lot slower than Tennessee’s. Do you think the Wildcats would benefit more from picking up the pace or slowing it down?
A: “I would say slowing it down. Kentucky has shown in the past that it tends to shoot itself in the foot when it tries to speed things up. I mean you saw a few weeks ago in the Ole Miss loss, the first loss of the season, they had a touchdown get taken away because they tried to speed it up and had a player not get set in time. I think Kentucky is best when it plays its game, takes things slower. Time of possession is higher, but that’s not to say Kentucky doesn’t have those big explosive plays quite a bit from guys like Baryon Brown or Teyvon Robinson that can got a lot of yards after the catch. Kentucky has a lot of that explosive play ability, but I think speeding up the game would only allow for Tennessee to have more of its big offensive drives.”
Q: What do you think the biggest key for the offense will be?
A: “Completions. Kentucky, in the past few weeks, has seen a lot of catches get dropped. You can’t really afford to do that. This is a bit of a hyperbole, but anytime you play Tennessee you can assume that they are capable of scoring on every possession. You can’t risk having blank possessions on offense. When you get the ball in your hands you need to hold on to it and you need to limit the fumbles and interceptions.”
Q: What has been the overall vibe on campus heading into the game? Do fans and students think a win is possible?
A: “(Wednesday) was the first day of classes for this week – UK has been on fall break for the start of this week and last week, and last week was obviously the bye week. Not a whole lot of talk about it, but I think there’s people who believe Kentucky can win, but every single one of those people has said it would be an upset. So, it seems like to me, the vibe I’m getting is a lot of people recognize what Tennessee has done and a lot of people recognize the position that Tennessee is in. Me personally, I think Tennessee will win, because I think Alabama is better than Kentucky, and Tennessee beat Alabama in that stadium, so why couldn’t they also beat Kentucky in that stadium? I think that one thing is – not that Tennessee isn’t also this way – a lot of Kentucky fans are very stubborn, so I think there’s a lot of them that have refused to think about the possibility of losing.”
Q: If Kentucky loses on Saturday, do you consider this season a success still?
“If it was just this loss and the Ole Miss loss? Sure, because I predicted both of those before the season. But when you add in – and it’s a little bit better that they beat Mississippi State – they did lose that South Carolina game. South Carolina is ranked team now, but that still just isn’t a great win. I put out a column a week or two ago after the south Carolina loss, and said Kentucky’s floor might have become its ceiling. Preseason I said that this team had a lot of potential. I said the floor was 8-4, and this was before the Mississippi State game. And I said there’s a very real possibility that they can finish 7-5. Now that they’ve beat Mississippi State, honestly I still say 8-4, because I see Tennessee winning and I see Georgia winning. So, I think this should be seen as a testament to how much growth this program has undergone, that an 8-4 season is not a success, but I think what people’s hopes were – especially coming of a Citrus Bowl win last year, a 10-win season, I think 8-4 would be a little disappointing.”
