Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup with No. 18 Kentucky, The Daily Beacon talked with The Kentucky Kernel’s Head Sports Editor Hunter Shelton who broke down the Wildcats and things to watch for in Lexington as the Vols come out of the open date.
Question: Will Levis has started each game for Kentucky so far. What have you seen from him? What was working for him early in the season, and how has he struggled in the last two games?
Answer: “Will was able to connect on a lot more deep balls at the beginning of the year. Finding guys more than 10 yards downfield wasn’t an issue. But lately, that’s not come very easy. They’ve had to rely a lot more on finding guys in the flat and letting receivers try and make plays. I don’t think Will’s decision making has necessarily got worse over the course of the year, I just think he tries to fit balls into some windows where maybe he shouldn’t. He’s not played bad per say, but he’s not made some smart decisions and he’s tried to force it a little too much."
Q: Chris Rodriguez Jr. is one of the better running backs in the SEC. How important has he been for the Wildcats, and will they lean on him more with Levis’ recent struggles?
A: “They need to. They haven’t been able to do that the last couple of weeks. One, because Chris has had fumbling issues, keeping the ball in his hands has been a problem for him this year. But when he gets going, he’s the motor for that team. Kentucky’s identity is running the ball. Even though they’ve got a little bit more flashy quarterback this year and some decent receivers, Mark Stoops’ game plan is still to get that run game going. They haven’t been able to do that the last couple of weeks because they’ve played against two top-5 rushing defenses in the country. If you can feed Rodriguez the ball seven or eight times a drive, that’s really going to wear down the defense.”
Q: How would you evaluate what Kentucky has done on defense?
A: “What they’ve struggled with recently is open field tackling. And that’s really been an issue all season. Against Mississippi State, it was kind of atrocious. They let them extend a lot of plays cause Kentucky can’t bring them down. Kentucky is giving teams those three or four yard catches. What they’ve done well is they usually don’t give up a lot of those big chunk plays. You’re not going to score a touchdown on Kentucky’s defense in under eight plays, per say. You’ve got to build a drive against that defense.”
Q: What has Kentucky learned over the last three weeks after two losses to Georgia and Mississippi State? What is Kentucky’s outlook for the rest of the season?
A: “I think if you were to tell a Kentucky football fan at this point in the season you would be 6-2, you wouldn’t hear any complaints from anybody. Given their performance on Saturday, that was pretty disappointing for everybody. I don’t think anybody had any real expectations of beating Georgia, but a loss like Saturday brings up that jump off a bridge mentality. ‘The season’s over, Music City Bowl here we come.’ You’ve got to take the positives away from that, Kentucky’s schedule the rest of the way is Tennessee, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and then they finish with Louisville. All of which are winnable. They’ve got to regroup, take the positives that you can from the two losses, and really bite down and finish the rest of the season as best as you can.”
Q: What is one matchup Kentucky can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “Wan’Dale Robinson is by far the most electric playmaker Kentucky has. He’s really Will Levis’ only reliable receiver. Will at times is hyper-focused on finding Robinson. Maybe he is, or maybe he isn’t, but Wan’Dale is they guy that’s open. He’s flashy, he’s not an easy guy to bring down. If he can find space against Tennessee’s defense, he’ll be able to do his thing, work and extend a couple of plays.”