When Josh Heupel was announced as Tennessee’s 27th head football coach in January, it was met with a fair amount of criticism. Heupel was an offensive-minded coach who had success at UCF, a non-Power 5 school, but fans called it an underwhelming hire, considering the other names thrown around in the search.
Names like Billy Napier, Tony Elliot and Jamie Chadwell were mentioned in Tennessee’s search, with former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin the most far-fetched of the bunch. Heupel had the potential to develop an elite quarterback and revolutionize Tennessee’s stagnant offense, but everyone would have to wait and see how things played out before proclaiming the hire a success.
Heupel went above and beyond those expectations, leading Tennessee to a 7-5 record in his first season on Rocky Top, the best record by a Tennessee first year head coach since Kiffin went 7-5 in 2009. With the Vols’ win last Saturday over Vanderbilt, they finished with a 4-4 record in SEC play, the first time in two years that the Vols finished with a .500 or better record in conference play.
It speaks volumes to Heupel as a coach that he finished with the best record of any first-year Power 5 head coach in 2021 despite inheriting a program that lost over 30 players to the transfer portal and was in the midst of an NCAA investigation. With the help of a talented senior class, Heupel led the Vols to a compete 180.
That shift started by convincing the seniors who stayed that brighter days were ahead of the Vols. Everyone could look at Heupel’s track record at his previous stops and see just how he could transform an offense, but it was, of course, easier said than done.
“For Alontae (Taylor) and all of them really, I'm grateful and indebted to them in a lot of ways for their buy-in, being great leaders and being able to communicate,” Heupel said after the Vols’ win Saturday. “It's a group of seniors that is really rare in their ability to communicate. I saw that from the first moment that I got here on campus. What was working, what wasn't, what was broken and what was important to them. That laid a lot of the foundation of groundwork as far as how we kind of move forward.”
Much of that started with the confidence Heupel had in his players. It shows by looking at a player like Cedric Tillman, who had just 8 catches in three seasons at Tennessee. Ahead of Tennessee’s bowl game, Tillman has 8 touchdowns and is 69 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards for the season.
“The biggest thing is that Heupel really trusts all of his players, and he really believes in all of his players,” Tillman said. “He is a player’s coach. When you give a guy like me, who hasn’t necessarily done a lot in the program, it’s not about ability but the fact that he trusts me. He puts me in a position to make plays.”
Or you could look no further than the Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker. He had a decent career at Virginia Tech and transferred before Heupel’s hiring. He decided to stick it out at Tennessee, despite losing the starting job to Joe Milton III to begin the season.
Now, Hooker is seventh in Tennessee’s single season passing touchdown list with 26, and he has a good chance to rise as high as fourth in a bowl game.
Credit Heupel for giving Tennessee the stability at quarterback it’s missed since Josh Dobbs left. Hooker could always declare for the NFL Draft and leave after this season, but with what Heupel has built in year one, he’d have plenty of reason to stay too.
Hooker’s teammates are trying to convince him as much, pitching his potential with a second year in Heupel’s system.
“He did this the first year, imagine what he could do the second year,” running back Jabari Small said of Hooker. “There was a lot of new things, a lot of adversity he had to overcome. For him to perform how he did and just stay so poised and be a leader, he could just grow in that, and the sky is the limit for him.”
Heupel, a native of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was always going to turn Tennessee’s offense around. His past stops at UCF, Mizzou, Utah State and Oklahoma proved as much. It was just a question of when it happened. The most significant thing for Heupel was that it happened in year one.
“Important for our program that we grew throughout the course of the season,” Heupel said. “You guys have seen our kids respond and grow throughout the course of the season. They’re great competitors, which is the first thing that you have to have inside of your program. Very consistent in that behavior. The one thing that I and we have never done is as a team put a ceiling on this group and they’ve responded to that too. They believe in who they are and are confident in themselves not only as individuals, but collectively as a group too.”
Now that Heupel can sell the success from this season and the breakouts that players Hooker and Tillman had, it makes recruiting much easier. Young prospects can see a viable product and exactly how they might improve as a football player under Heupel.
“It was important for us to show those things throughout the season for sure,” Heupel said. “I think, as much as anything, all the recruiting we did from the time I got here in January up until September were really, in some way, words. You’re trying to compare and contrast things that you have done at other places and why it’s going to work here. I think the great thing about where we are at in recruiting now, recruits understand all of those things are true and will happen here.”
The Vols believe these are just the first signs of greater things to come. They’re losing key pieces in some seniors graduating, and Hooker could easily declare for the draft, but one thing remains clear — Heupel has Tennessee trending upward, and its bowl game is just the next step.
“With this being the first year of coach Heupel, we haven’t reached the peak or the ceiling of where we could be in the next coming years,” Small said. “I’m very excited to see the whole team buy into what coach Heupel is doing. We have some young players, and it’s our first year in the system. The future is bright.”