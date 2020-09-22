Ahead of Saturday’s season opener at South Carolina, the Daily Beacon talked with The Daily Gamecock’s Co-Sports Editor Collin Speicher. Speicher broke down the Gamecocks and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What have things been like revolving COVID-19 and contact tracing for the South Carolina football team this fall camp?
Answer: “Obviously, they aren’t saying much. They’re doing COVID testing, I want to say every day. They have press conferences and they update it. They released the lineup and I didn’t see anyone out other than Luke Doty who was the fourth receiver, so it’ll be interesting to see if he plays. … For COVID testing I haven’t seen many positive tests.”
Q: Will Muschamp named Collin Hill the starting the quarterback last week, what can you tell us about his game?
A: “It definitely surprised me at first but when you break it down, we’re totally changing the offensive scheme. We won’t have Marshawn Lloyd. I’m assuming we’re going to rely heavy on the passing game. Collin Hill knows the offense. I think [Ryan] Hilinsky is getting there and I think this week is for him to get used to the offensive scheme. … It’s going to be a pass heavy game [from South Carolina].”
Q: What do you expect the offense to look like with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo?
A: “I think it changes immensely. I don’t want to see a halfback draw on third and long this year. Pass heavy, 100 percent, obviously take some shots down the field but if we can just keep the ball moving and keep them on their heels and run some run-pass option.”
Q: What’s South Carolina’s biggest question mark on each side of the ball?
A: “Definitely the running back core. We’re down to two backs right now, so it’s going to be interesting. We have Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick. Two guys that are coming in and are both sophomores. The hope is that they can use some momentum from last year.”
“On defense, I want to say the defensive line is going to be good. We have two seniors and Jordan Burch is going to be moving around a lot. I want to see how the defensive backs do. With Jaycee Horn and [Israel] Mukuamu. That’s where I’m looking the most. They had great games last year like Georgia and then had terrible games like Tennessee.”
Q: What’s a matchup on either or both sides of the ball you think South Carolina can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “Probably quarterback, just because Collin Hill knows the offense already. He came with Bobo practically, so I’m just hoping he can rally the team around him and pass the ball well. Defensively, I think our defensive line on Tennessee’s offensive line will cause some problems. Obviously, everyone is very high on Jordan Burch.”
Q: What’s the biggest key to the game for the Gamecocks?
A: “Momentum. Obviously, we’re allowed to have some fans in, but it won’t be like last year with all the fans screaming on third down or we have a big play and the team feels that momentum. That’s going to be the biggest thing. Making sure they’re focused. With what we’re allowed, I think 20,000 [fans], we have to make the most of that opportunity and it’s going to be really hard to do so. … I think the fans will be a bigger impact than people think.”