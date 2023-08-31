Tennessee football season has finally arrived. The Vols will open the 2023 campaign on Saturday against Virginia in Nashville.
Head coach Josh Heupel enters his third season at the helm after leading the Vols to an 11-2 season in 2022. The over/under for 2023 from Las Vegas sportsbooks is set at 9.5.
So what will the Vols do in 2023? Here’s a look at The Daily Beacon’s sports staff’s predictions.
Caleb Jarreau, Sports Editor
The questions are plentiful going into the 2023 season. With the latter half of camp and all the scrimmages being closed to the media, there is a lot of guessing in the predictions.
What the media was able to see, though, is that Joe Milton has improved throughout the offseason. His ceiling is a big wild card, but his floor has risen at the least. Speaking of floors, the defense should be improved from a season ago when they were near the bottom of the NCAA. The running back corp will be great, too.
Nevertheless, the offensive line raises a lot of questions. With a new starting quarterback that has had pocket presence issues in the past, the offensive line questions become even more of an issue. What is the health of Cooper Mays? I wouldn’t expect him back for the first few games, but what about after that? Nine different starters were listed on the depth chart with a lot of “ors.” No one talks about the offensive line until it is a problem.
Despite the questions in the trenches, I think that the Vols can go 10-2. I think they have a solid shot to beat Georgia at home and may even win that game in November if they have their issues solved. I think the Vols will drop the game to Alabama in Tuscaloosa and another game to a team not named Georgia.
Tennessee doesn’t have a good history against teams it should beat (i.e. South Carolina 2022). Kentucky or Florida on the road are easy choices. Devin Leary is reportedly looking really good for the Wildcats. Could that be the loss? Texas A&M is a wild card coming to Neyland. Or the Vols could still lose to Georgia at home but take care of business against the teams they’re supposed to.
RECORD: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Eric Woods, Assistant Sports Editor
This year’s team is tough to predict. The obvious x-factor for the Vols is quarterback Joe Milton. Will he show substantial growth from his previous stints as a starter? Can he stay composed under pressure? Can he hit his receivers when he needs to?
Milton wasn’t really under pressure in his two starts last year. Yes, Clemson came within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Milton led a touchdown drive to put it away. However, we haven’t seen him play in a truly hostile environment as a starter. If all of the answers to those questions are yes, then 9-3 is the bare minimum.
The other question revolves around the secondary. Josh Heupel, Tim Banks and Willie Martinez have raved about the newfound depth at defensive back. But until we see the product of that depth, it’s merely speculation. As of right now, no stars have emerged in the group, which greatly reduces the ceiling of the defense. Depth should mean a higher floor, and while it can’t get much worse than last year, I still expect some improvement. Still, it’s hard for me to see a massive jump in the secondary.
With all that being said, I have trouble seeing wins at Alabama and against Georgia, let alone both. Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M are toss-ups. However, at the bare minimum, the Vols should get two out of those three with the latter two at Neyland Stadium. I still like Tennessee’s odds in each of those matchups, so I think the Vols should have no worse than a 10-2 season.
RECORD: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Jack Church, Staff Writer
The two most challenging games for Tennessee in 2023 are the trip to Alabama and the home game against Georgia. Some other challenges come with a trip to Florida and home games against South Carolina and Texas A&M, but I think seven wins can safely be written in pen on the Vols’ schedule.
An early-season trip to Gainesville is never easy, proven by the fact that the Vols have not won there in 20 years. This year, the talent gap between the two teams is just too wide, so Tennessee should win this game.
Spencer Rattler had his way with the Vols defense a year ago in Columbia, but with a strong senior class, including Omari Thomas and Aaron Beasley, the Tennessee defense should step up to beat the Gamecocks. Jimbo Fisher always has plenty of talent on his teams, but because of his coaching inconsistency, I do not trust him to win in Neyland.
Georgia’s talent development continues at an incredible level, so I do not see the Vols able to upset the Bulldogs this season. Although plenty do not trust Jalen Milroe or Tyler Buchner at quarterback, the rest of Alabama’s roster should be able to win in front of a home crowd.
Ultimately, a repeat 10-2 season should be the expectation for the Vols, with an upset against Georgia or Alabama allowing for a mulligan against lesser competition.
RECORD: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
Tanner Johnson, Staff Writer
I think this season can go a couple of different ways for Tennessee. If Joe Milton can live up to his potential and overcome his occasional struggles, then this season could be special. I predict that he will throw more yards than Hendon Hooker did a year ago and will lead the Vols to some big wins.
After a 2-0 start, I think Tennessee will finally win in the Swamp for the first time since 2003. They will take care of a feisty UTSA and then get emphatic revenge on South Carolina in Neyland Stadium. They will beat Texas A&M at home in a hard-fought game, and then travel to Tuscaloosa and and lose their first game of the season against Alabama in a nail-biter.
The Vols will recover with a road win at Kentucky and then win a tune-up game against UConn. After another win against Missouri, Georgia will prove too much for the Vols, and they will drop their second game of the year. Tennessee will win easily against Vanderbilt in the regular season finale, completing their second consecutive 10-win regular season.
RECORD: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
