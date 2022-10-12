Ahead of No. 6 Tennessee’s biggest game of the season so far against No. 3 Alabama, The Daily Beacon talked with The Alabama Crimson White’s Sports Editor Austin Hannon who previewed the Crimson Tide heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Question: What is the overall feeling on campus and in the community heading into this game?
Answer: “I think a lot of people are afraid that this 15-year streak might be on the line on Saturday. Alabama’s kind of stumbled through the season a little bit, which is not something you can usually say about a Crimson Tide team, but there’s been some close games. Obviously Saturday — vs. Texas A&M — was a close game, albeit, without Bryce Young on the field. It’s just not been a satisfying season for Alabama so far. On the other hand, Tennessee has been very satisfying. They’ve already beat Florida. They went on the road and beat LSU last week, so they’ve kind of got everything going for them. So, kind of two teams right now that, I would say one is kind of underachieving a little bit, the other obviously overachieving. But I think a lot of people at the beginning of the season thought that Tennessee could be in this position come October 15, and here we are.”
Q: Alabama played a tight one last week against Texas A&M, what went wrong in that game?
A: “They came in 24-point favorites which made me think that Bryce Young was going to play. We got closer to kickoff Friday night, and of course he wasn’t going to play. The line never moved though. That was a little odd. Milroe obviously started. He’s young. He didn’t perform where Saban and the offensive staff wanted him to, but once again, it was his first start against a – let’s say it – a pretty talented Texas A&M team, even though they’re 3-3. Turnovers were a problem — four turnovers, three of them were fumbles, and it directly led to Texas A&M’s success. A&M scored 17 of their 20 points off turnovers, so it wasn’t the defense’s fault — they were insanely good Saturday night. It wasn’t a defense thing, and it really hasn’t seemed like a defense thing yet. If you go back to the near loss at Texas, the near loss at Texas A&M, it’s kind of been an offensive thing.”
Q: Is there any update on Bryce Young’s status? If he can’t play, can Jalen Milroe hold his own against Tennessee?
A: “We talked to Saban (Monday) morning. He’s still kind of stuck with the same thing he did last week where he’s not giving too much information. Oddly enough, Bryce Young last game came out in full pads and didn’t play. He went through warm ups but didn’t actually participate in throwing the ball before the game on Saturday night. My thought is that Bryce Young is fine and that it was a precautionary thing last week not to play him. In terms of Jalen Milroe having success on the road at Neyland Stadium, I think the chances of Alabama winning this game are very low if Bryce Young doesn’t play. Saban said (Milroe) looked anxious on Saturday, and that was against his own friendly fans at Bryant Denny Stadium. So, if Milroe is the quarterback on Saturday, it’s going to be a long four and a half hours for Crimson Tide fans.”
Q: What do you think is the biggest challenge Tennessee presents to Alabama?
A: “Saban said Tennessee has maybe the best offense in the entire country, and he was serious about that. It’s true. Just watching Tennessee play the last five or six weeks, it starts at the quarterback. Hendon Hooker has been great. It’s crazy to see how far he’s come from last year when it was — was it going to be him or Joe Milton — we didn’t really know. He kind of took over the job, Tennessee ended up having a great season and built up those expectations from this year, and it’s been everything Tennessee fans could have wanted. The receiving core looks great, you’ve got McCoy, Tillman, Hyatt. That’s a handful to deal with. You’ve got a great offensive line. I think Tennessee’s running back room is not talked about nearly as much, obviously, but they’ve got a bunch of good running backs in there with Small and Wright. Tennessee’s offense is going to be a big handful, but Alabama’s defense has been great, so it’s going to be a who can stop who kind of battle, and we’ll see who gets the upper hand between the Alabama defense and the Tennessee offense.”
Q: On the flip side, what do you think Alabama is going to do well in this game?
A: “It depends who plays, right? If Bryce Young plays, we’ve seen this Alabama team kind of run the air-raid type offense. You’ve got talented receivers, obviously. The quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy before. You’ve got kind of a developing offensive line that’s not quite there yet but has improved throughout the season so far. And if it’s Milroe, it’s the running game. Alabama snapped the ball 70 times last week — 51 of the 70 were runs, so it’s kind of going to depend on who’s the signal caller. If it’s Bryce it’s going to be more pass heavy, and if it’s Milroe, it’s going to be more run heavy. I think there’s success there either way, but there’s no doubt in my mind that if Bryce Young plays, they’ll have a lot more success on offense than if Milroe does.”
