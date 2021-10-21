Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup with No. 4 Alabama, the Daily Beacon talked with The Crimson White’s Sports Editor Ashlee Woods who broke down the Crimson Tide and things to watch for Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
Question: When you look at Alabama, its success obviously runs through sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. What has he done well this year, and how has he been able to jump right in and play at such a high level after being on the bench as a freshman?
Answer: “A lot of people kind of underestimate the skill set that Bryce Young had coming in. They forgot that he was the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school. He just was on a team that had Mac Jones, and Mac Jones had been waiting for a very long time, so there was a high chance Mac was going to be starting over him.
I think Young has shown a lot of poise in the pocket. That is, when pressure is in his face, the pressure of the game, whether they’re down, they’re trying to keep Florida from catching up and possibly sending that game into overtime or winning, and then trying to mount a comeback against Texas A&M. He’s showed incredible poise, and you’ve seen a lot of him just growing into the position.”
Q: Tennessee just saw Matt Corral and everything he does well last week. Is Young the leading Heisman candidate in your eyes?
A: “See, I don’t think Young or Corral are the leading Heisman candidate. To me, it has to be Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. I mean, he has just been so solid this season, especially with the loss of Christopher Allen against Miami. If the Heisman really cares about the best player in college football, I have to say it has to be Will Anderson, although Bryce Young is definitely in the conversation.”
Q: Alabama is sitting at 6-1 and No. 4 in the nation, but it almost seems like a down year for them. Is that a fair assessment, and what do you think has led to that though?
A: “I think the standard is just astronomically high. I talked about it last year after the 2019 season, where they lost two games to LSU and a game to Auburn and missed out on the playoffs for the first time. I just think it’s a really high standard that Alabama has set for themselves, and executed it and made it known to the college football world, that this is a team that is going to go out and most likely win every single day.
They prepare like they’re going to win every single game. It’s just really just the high standard Alabama has set under Nick Saban. It’s become expected that Alabama can and will win every single on its schedule. Even though it’s only happened twice.”
Q: How well did Alabama respond to its loss a few weeks ago in the Mississippi State game? A 40-point win speaks for itself, but what did you see change out of that Alabama team?
A: “I think play-calling at points was not beneficial to the team in the loss to Texas A&M. You have a running back like Brian Robinson that has been really effective in short-yardage plays in the red zone, and you call 3 pass plays, that’s not putting the offense in the best position to succeed.
But I also think how they practiced throughout the week also affected them. They didn’t come in with the right mentality. That’s what happened when you don’t prepare properly throughout the week. Against Mississippi State, it was about going in every single day and having the correct mentality, focusing in on football, focusing in on the tape and what we can improve and be better, not until we can get it right but until we can’t get it wrong.”
Q: Despite the shift in offensive philosophy under Bill O’Brien, Alabama has 11 players with at least 1 touchdown from scrimmage this season, and seven with multiple.What is Alabama able to do with that many playmakers to complement Young?
A: “It really goes into how Bryce Young plays the quarterback position. He’s always going to try his best to get it to his playmakers first. He plays it kind of like a point guard. He’s going to put the football in the hands of the best players on the team that gives them the best position to get them the yardage needed for a first down or potentially a touchdown.
That’s the nature of him, developing his passing and his ability to put the ball in the hands of his playmakers, whether it’s handing it off or throwing the ball. He’s also been able to use his legs as well. He can move around in the pocket and get the ball to the playmaker.”
Q: Former Vol Henry To’o To’o has been one of Alabama’s better defenders this season. What have you seen from him and the defense as a whole?
A: “The linebacker group took a hit with the loss of Christopher Allen. And then the linebacker corps was also criticized heavily in 2020 despite them winning a National Championship, just how many yards they’ve given up to running backs and tight ends. For the first part of the season, that has kind of continued. But I think they have adjusted really, really well to what Pete Golden is doing in his third season with the Crimson Tide.
And knowing the way college players are built now, you’re going to give up big plays. It’s about wrapping up, coming up and tackling and making sure that you contain the middle of the field. If you let a team exploit the middle of the field like Texas A&M did for an extensive part of the game, you’re going to get tired and gasses.
From Henry To’o To’o, he’s really good sideline to sideline. His movement has improved, and that’s what you saw at Tennessee, making plays whether it was a motion or a screen. He can go to that side of the field, make the tackle and keep that play from being a big yardage play. He’s been a big part of why this defense is still successful as it has been with all the injuries they’ve had on defense.”