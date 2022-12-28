Ahead of No. 6 Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup against No. 7 Clemson, The Daily Beacon talked with The Clemson Tiger Sports Editor Justin Robertson, who previewed the Tigers heading into the game.
Question: What is the vibe around the student body and the fanbase as a whole? Does it seem like people are expecting a win?
Answer: “I think looking back to that South Carolina loss, that’s kind of been the story of the season because that ultimately derailed Clemson’s chances of making the playoff. There hasn’t been a whole lot of excitement compared to years’ past about the Orange Bowl. I do think there is a lot of optimism that Clemson’s going to win the game. You’ve got Hendon Hooker’s injury and you’ve got the two opt outs on offense at the wide receiver position for Tennessee. So, I think Clemson, especially with the quarterback change they made against North Carolina to Cade Klubnik, I think that’s kind of revitalized the whole team and given them a new energy that they haven’t really had this season. I think there’s a whole lot of optimism around the student body, around the team that they have the players to go out there and dominate. And whether that happens, we’ll see, but I do think that there’s a lot of confidence for this team and for this fanbase.”
Q: With Clemson’s success over the last few seasons, does an Orange Bowl appearance feel like a bit of a disappointment?
A: “I think from the team perspective it’s not a disappointment, but from the fan perspective it certainly is, just because of how high the expectations are. I think whenever you have a team that goes to the college football playoff year after year after year, you’ve kind of built up that do or die scenario where if you don’t make the playoff it seems like the season’s a bust. So I think in that regard fans have been kind of disappointed these past two seasons. But at the same time compared to last year when you’re playing in the Cheez-It Bowl, and now you’re going to the Orange Bowl, one of the biggest games of the year, I think it’s a step in the right direction. I think fans are seeing that winning is difficult to sustain, and we’ll see how Clemson fares in these next couple of years, because I think it’s a big turning point in the program, but I think from a fans perspective there has been a little it of a displeasure with these past two years.”
Q: Who are the biggest transfers and opt outs, and how will that impact Clemson?
A: “Obviously the biggest one is DJ Uiagalelei. He wasn’t going to start either way in the Orange Bowl, so I think from the on the field aspect it’s not as big, but on the defensive side, you’re going to lose Trent Simpson, kind of a sure fire first round talent on linebacker and then Miles Murphy on the edge, he’s also opting out. So those are two of the best defenders Clemson has that they’re not going to be able to play. I think that’s going to be a big opportunity for other guys to step in and fill their shoes, but at the same time it’s a big loss. Both of those guys are projected to go top 15, top 20 in the NFL Draft, so it’s definitely going to hurt Clemson from that perspective. From an overall standpoint, there’s been a couple of transfers, but from that perspective, most of the other transfers have been kind of just role players and backups, not necessarily starters. I think compared to other teams Clemson is in a pretty good spot.”
Q: What have you seen from Tennessee that could give Clemson problems?
A: “I think you’ve got to look at the offense. I mean obviously the Hendon Hooker injury is devastating for that team. You’ve got Hyatt and Tillman opting out, so that certainly doesn’t help either, but this season Tennessee has had one of the best offenses in the country and they can score at will, score in a matter of seconds, which can be very dangerous for Clemson. I think they’re the best offense Clemson has seen this season outside of maybe Wake Forest. I think if Clemson’s defense doesn’t come up big in certain spots, I don’t know if Clemson’s offense has enough capability to keep up with them. We’ll see how Tennessee’s offense looks without these players, but I think at the same time, these are SEC talents, these are top of the line guys. I have a prediction that Clemson might have some trouble on defense, but it’s going to be a great game overall.”
Q: What’s your final score prediction?
A: “I’ve been going back and forth all week because I don’t know how it’s going to play out. I mean you’ve got two quarterbacks on both sides of those teams that haven’t really gotten a lot of playing time this year. If I had to say right now, I think Clemson is going to win 36-33. That’s just an early prediction, obviously we’ve got a couple of weeks here. I think it’s going to be a high scoring affair, I think Clemson has the talent on both sides of the ball to kind of pull it out close at the end.”
