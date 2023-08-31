Ahead of No. 12 Tennessee’s season-opening matchup with Virginia in Nashville, The Daily Beacon spoke with The Cavalier Daily’s football beat writer Xander Tilock. Tilock previewed what he expects to see out of the Cavaliers as well as giving some insight on how head coach Tony Elliott is planning to turn last season’s tragic shooting into a triumph for his group.
*This interview has been edited for clarity
Q: To start off, the big storyline around Virginia is the shooting that happened and they haven't played a game in nearly 300 days. So, what are the emotions like surrounding the team for that first game?
A: It's definitely something complicated, something that is impossible to put into words. And with Tony Elliott, some of the conversations I've had with him over the last couple of months in practice, is that his big goal is turning tragedy into triumph. And the locker room culture that he's built, going into his second year is far and away better than it was that first year with a lot of moving pieces. And, you know, it's just an awful, awful event. And it's impossible to describe it. But there's a sense of gratitude and a sense of hope to be continuing on representing the University of Virginia, and the entire Charlottesville community. And Elliott, he has his guys rallying around him for sure. And they will be playing a much more motivated football than they did last year.
Q: The defense was a big part of last season, and the biggest storyline around any team that plays Tennessee is the pace of the offense. How has coach Elliott and his staff discussed their approach on defense?
A: On defense, of course, Joe Milton is definitely very different from Hooker. Milton is going to push the ball deep a lot. There are going to be some new faces in the secondary for sure on defense. They lost Anthony Johnson to the NFL, I think he's on the Dolphins practice squad now, and Fentrell Cypress went to Florida State, which was a really crushing transfer, but they brought a lot of talent back. Malcolm Green from Clemson, Sam Westfall from SMU and Tayvonn Kyle from Iowa State, so now all three corners are transfer seniors with tons of D-1 starting experience, so that will help them out a lot. Safety is where the real question will be. Senior Jonas Sanker has been pretty solid. But Antonio Clary, a fifth year senior, has been the anchor back there. He's got a high ankle sprain and is a game day questionable decision, probably leaning towards not playing or at least playing on a pitch count there. So Langston Long, a junior, will probably get the starting nod at strong safety. He is a converted linebacker, so he is good in terms of stopping the run, but they're really going to struggle against Bru McCoy, who's like 6-foot-2 200 something pounds— all of our corners are about 5-foot-11 5-foot-10. That's going to be a really tough matchup, but I think they're really going to be hesitant to double team him or Squirrel White considering that the Tennessee run game, they didn't really lose anyone and it's a very fast paced group. The pass rush also, they're struggling with a little bit. They're good at stopping the run in general. But the big key will be those one on one matchups against McCoy and White for sure.
Q: Would you say the defense is the biggest strength of the team?
A: I'd say definitely the defense, especially the defensive line. Defensive line coach Clint Sintim played in NFL for about eight years, won two Super Bowls with the Giants. They love Sintim, who was a four year starter here at UVA. And John Rudzinski, the defensive coordinator, also has done wonders. He had the number three total defense in the country at Air Force a few years ago, and he's been a big time hire. He's a yeller, he gets the guys engaged. And they seem to really rally around him and he, he does not let some subpar plates collide. He'll have his hands full with a very talented Tennessee offense, but the strength of the team is definitely that defensive and defensive line.
Q: Who are some key players to watch?
A: Senior quarterback Tony Muskett is definitely going to be a big one. He is far and away a massive upgrade by every statistical measure over Brennan Armstrong that we got last year. Armstrong in 2021 was great, but this system is really designed for Muskett. A pocket passing quarterback with good accuracy who gets the ball out quickly. And the players rally around him a lot. They love him. He's at the center of every huddle. So definitely Muskett. And you know, he's never thrown more than eight interceptions in a season. He's definitely not nearly as turnover prone as Armstrong. Pittsburgh game last year, he threw back to back pick sixes and start the game and it was horrible. Muskett is the traditional pro style quarterback that Elliott wants. So definitely him.
And then gonna have to go with wide receiver Malachi Fields, who's been here for a couple years now. He actually was one of the starters in 2021, but he's had injury problems for the last couple years. And now he's healthy. So Fields, he's got some size and he's six-foot-four, he's got some pretty solid speed, he's going to be relied on a ton probably.
For a third guy, gonna have to go Mike Hollins, who again was on that field trip where the players were shot and Mike Hollins, it's just an incredible miracle that he's able to play college football today. And he also will probably be if not RB-one, or definitely RB-two. He kind of plays some sort of an AJ Dillon role. He is good at short down situations. He's not a bruiser. He's got some good elusive agile speed to him, like he can break it off and take it to the house for 80 yards sometimes. So they'll definitely lean on him a lot. The running back room is a relative unknown in terms of who the actual top rushers will be. But I'd say they can probably count on getting Hollins the ball about 10 to 12 times in the game.
Q: Would you say the running back room is more deep than it is strong?
A: That's a tough situation, because the offensive line was just horrible by every measure last year, and every position on the offensive line has a new starter except for center. So that'll definitely help the running game. Personally, I'd say it is more deep than it is strong going into the season, but a lot can change. And we'll see what they do especially in a close and gritty contest where they'll definitely lean on that more. They have about four or five, sometimes even six backs that they'll interchange throughout the game.
Q: And then to pivot back to Tony Muskett, kind of an unknown as a former FCS quarterback. What would you say are his biggest strengths?
A: I'd say his biggest strength is definitely spreading the ball around like you'll see him and sort of, obviously not the best comparison, but kind of what Tom Brady does, again. Legacy aside, the way that Brady feels the ball and will spread it across a bunch of different receivers, you'll see some running backs catching passes. You won't see the third or fourth read usually on plays, usually they have an intended receiver. And if not, they have almost another half of the play designed for little outlet passes. And you'll see him get rid of the ball quickly. He can throw the ball, he does do that sometimes, but that's something that will definitely take some working on with the receivers. So, he'll definitely target the middle of the field and kind of mid range passes. Not a lot of play action either, a lot of West Coast-style shotgun in there. And one thing you'll definitely not see is he doesn't really use the tight ends a lot. The tight end group is not very strong. He'll try to get a little slants to receivers, he'll try to get some posts to receivers and find that first or second matchup as much as possible. When it's not there, he won't really run out of the pocket either. He'll try to dump it off to a running back or just throw it away and take care of football.
