Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M, the Daily Beacon talked with The Battalion's Assistant Sports Editor Jenny Streeter who broke down the Aggies and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What is the injury and COVID-19 situation like at Texas A&M entering Saturday’s games?
Answer: “COVID-19 hasn’t really been affected in A&M’s program. There were some problems affecting A&M’s program about a month ago, but since then they’ve done the contact tracing and quarantine and all of A&M’s players are good to go. Injury wise, Michael Clemons is out still rehabilitating an injury.”
Q: Texas A&M has been solid each of JImbo’s Fishers first two seasons but seems to have gotten over the hump this season. What has been the difference this season from the last two?
A: “I’d say the difference this year is that a lot of players have really stepped up, especially Isaiah Spiller, Anaius Smith. A&M has a few freshmen who have stepped up like Chase Lane. Obviously, senior quarterback Kellen Mond has had a tremendous season and shattered records. I think he’s broken four records now, so he’s really stepping up. With this being his last season at A&M I think he has a lot of motivation to step up. And go out there and finish on a good note. I think with Fisher being here a few years he’s really had time to establish his culture as a coach.”
Q: Kellen Mond hasn’t run the ball as much this year as the last few, how have you seen A&M’s offense changed over the last few years and where has it stayed the same?
A: “Changed, I’d say because of Fisher’s culture he’s really committed to keeping that dual threat offense. A&M can run the ball and pass the ball well and I’d say it's a vital part of the Aggies offense. The dual threat is something that A&M’s offense really thrives on. Kellen Mond definitely doesn;t run the ball as much as he throws it and I think that’s something he’s working on because over the past few recent games we have seen him run the ball a little bit more than normal. I think a player that really represents the offense's versatility is sophomore running back Ainias Smith because not only does he run the ball, he also receives it a lot. He has five receiving touchdowns and 410 receiving yards, but also has 223 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.”
Q: What is the strength of Texas A&M’s defense?
A: “I’d definitely say the biggest strength of A&M’s defense right now is Buddy Johnson. He’s had such a tremendous season and has been nominated for a bunch of awards recently. With his pick sixes he’s done a tremendous job for the defense.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Texas A&M can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “The thing with Tennessee’s defense is they do have a pretty defense rushing defense. I think they were ranked No. 32 in rushing defense nationally so I think Kellen Mond and his throwing game will have to have a big game and they’ll focus more on the passing game than the rushing game.”
Q: What’s the biggest key for Texas A&M to handedly win and put a good last performance on tape for the college football playoff committee?
A: “I cover the offense versus defense, so Texas A&M’s offense versus Tennessee’s defense and the thing I focused on was this is A&M’s last chance to really impress the playoff committee, especially being ranked number five, so I really think the key for A&m is to really come out and try to dominate in all facets of the game so they can try to push to make the top four.”