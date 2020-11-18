Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Auburn, the Daily Beacon talked with The Auburn Plainsman’s Sports Editor Jake Weese who broke down the Tigers and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What is both the injury and the COVID-19 situation right now at Auburn?
Answer: “Auburn has not played in the last two weeks because of the regularly scheduled bye week and then a second “bye week” due to COVID-19 issues at Mississippi State. Last week most SEC schools were having COVID-19 issues, and Auburn was one of them. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Gus Malzahn announced that nine players and three staff members had tested positive over the bye week and that the Tigers were pausing all team activities. At his most recent Sunday press conference on Nov. 15, Malzahn said that Auburn had not had a player test positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday of that week. The Tigers were also able to return to practice after pausing team activities and practiced on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Malzahn did not go into specifics but did say that Auburn will be getting some players back from quarantine, but it won’t be everyone.”
“On the injury side of things, the two weeks off have given Auburn time to heal up. The two most notable injured players that could return against Tennessee are wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and safety Jamien Sherwood. Another injured player that could be back against Tennessee is freshman Brandon Frazier. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end has been out with an undisclosed injury all season but could see the field on Saturday for the first time.”
Q: I know the Tigers offense struggled early in the season, how is that unit adjusting to Chad Morris as offensive coordinator, and how are they playing now?
A: “It was a rocky start for Auburn’s offense, with the worst coming in the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina. Auburn’s biggest thing has been consistency on the offensive line and getting a solid starting five ironed out. The South Carolina game was Auburn’s first time all season where they were able to practice the whole week with the same starting five linemen. While Auburn did lose starting right guard Brandon Council for the rest of the season against Ole Miss, redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones stepped up and played well against LSU. Auburn has had some time off, and while it is still up in the air on who is suiting up Saturday, the offense has been firing on all cylinders lately. Bo Nix looks calmer in the pocket and has been spreading the ball out more in the passing game. Simultaneously, Auburn’s ground game has rushed for at least 200 total yards in each of the last four games.”
Q:How productive has Bo Nix and the Auburn passing game been this season?
A: “I touched on this in my answer to the last question, but for Nix and the passing game this season, they have improved from week-to-week as the offensive line has gotten more time to work together. Most SEC fans are probably familiar with Seth Williams and the late-game magic that the duo of Nix and Williams seem to create. Williams is not Nix’s only weapon in the passing game as fellow wideouts Eli Stove and Anthony Schwartz have stepped up this season. Schwartz played a majority of the 2019 season with a cast on his hand. The cast limited Schwartz in the passing game early on, but he still finished the year with 440 receiving yards. Through six games in 2020, Schwartz has 422 receiving yards and is coming off a four reception, 123-yard performance against LSU. Similar to Schwartz, Stove’s role in the passing game has increased this season. The senior receiver has played in five games this year and has 21 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns. These three receivers are Auburn’s three-headed monster in the passing game, and I expect the Tigers will want to build off the last two weeks of impressive passing games this Saturday against Tennessee.”
Q: I know Auburn lost a lot of its production in the front seven from a season ago, how has that group performed this season?
A: “Losing so many guys on the defensive line to the NFL has led Auburn to have some growing pains this season. Auburn brought back some veterans, including Tyrone Truesdell, Big Kat Bryant and Daquan Newkirk, but the defensive line is mostly made up of underclassmen. While this might be a cause for concern, underclassmen like Colby Wooden and Derick Hall still won the job in camp and have played well. Auburn’s defensive line is not necessarily flashy or as well-known as it has been in the past, but they get the job done. They have tended to get pushed around at times in the running game, especially against Ole Miss and Georgia, where they gave up 200+ yards to both offenses. This season, Auburn’s defense is probably more well-known for its defensive backs and linebackers than it is about the defensive line, but it is still a Kevin Steele defense, and they get the job done.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Auburn can exploit on each side of the ball against Tennessee?
A: “On offense, Auburn will be looking to run the ball and do it well against the Volunteers. Tennessee allows an average of 3.82 yards per carry on the season and has given up 11 rushing touchdowns on the year. Auburn’s ground game this season has rushed for an average of 4.67 yards a carry and has rushed for 10 touchdowns on the season. The Tigers will be looking to rush for 200+ yards as a team for a fifth consecutive week.”
“Tennessee’s four-game losing streak has seen the Volunteers throw a combined six interceptions. While Auburn’s defense struggled last season in forcing turnovers, the defense has forced six interceptions this year, with five of those coming in the Tigers’ last three games.”
Q: What’s the biggest key to the game for Auburn?
A: “This might be an unusual answer to the question, but since we know Auburn will be without some players but we don’t know who exactly will be out, I’m going to say the most important key will be how does Auburn respond and handle the loss of the players that are out. Saturday will be Auburn’s first game with players out due to COVID-19, and while they have stressed all year about the depth and making sure everyone is ready, practice is a lot different than a live game.”