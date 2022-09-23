Ahead of No. 11 Tennessee’s SEC opener with No. 20 Florida, The Daily Beacon talked with The Independent Florida Alligator’s Sports Editor Joseph Henry, who previewed the Gators heading into Saturday’s matchup.
Question: I think we have to start with Florida’s quarterback, Anthony Richardson. We saw the highlights early in the season, but since then it’s been a different story. What’s led to Richardson’s struggles the last few weeks?
Answer: “Richardson, he had that pretty massive game against Utah, seemed very confident, but a lot of his yardage and a lot of his production, three touchdowns came on the ground. He did look solid in the passing game, a lot of confident throws in that game. But everybody, even with all the hype around Richardson after that performance, there was still a little bit of nervousness about his throwing ability, and if he could lead a truly balanced offense.”
“And then I think against Kentucky and against USF, a loss and a win there. We've really seen that, like AR said himself, that there's been some confidence issues, especially in the Kentucky game with those interceptions, really threw him off, didn't let him lead some clutch moments there at the end of that game that led to the loss. And then in the USF game, he didn't really throw the ball as much. A lot of the offense came on the ground with the running backs.”
Q: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has talked a lot this week about keeping Richardson in the pocket. Why is that an important goal for Tennessee?
A: “He's truly a dual threat. He's the definition of the word, one of the best I've ever seen in person playing that style of quarterback. And a lot of his passes, when he's in motion, he's fluid and he's getting outside of the pocket on rollouts. He has a really good sense of downfield vision when he's outside of the pocket and being able to keep his eyes up downfield. And that's when he makes some of his bigger plays in the passing game.”
“But then also his ability, where if he gets a little bit of space and he glances up and can't find a receiver that he likes, but he sees some green grass – you saw it against Utah – he has this one long touchdown run down the sideline, he's able to make guys miss. He's super athletic in that sense. He has the ability to where if he gets outside of the pocket and he starts taking off downfield, he has the athleticism to make guys miss in the open field that some quarterbacks might not be able to. He's one of those guys that gets called the ‘big play waiting to happen.’”
Q: Tell me about Florida’s defense. What’s led them to be successful and who have been their biggest playmakers so far?
A: “I think the big thing with the Florida defense right now is a little bit of injury talk. They're starting linebacker and really their signal caller, the heart and soul of that defense is Ventrell Miller, who's a senior and he was out this past week. USF ran the ball really effectively against Florida, and it kind of boils down to Miller wasn't there. The group looked unorganized, the linebacker play wasn't as strong as it has been. It's Tennessee that would definitely be at an advantage right now, as he is listed as questionable.”
“And then outside of that, on the defense, there's Gervon Dexter and Brenton Cox Jr. Two really strong pass rushers, they come off of both edges. They're really good. A lot of speed, a lot of athleticism there. Desmond Watson is a 400-pound nose tackle. He played very well against South Florida this past week and is going to be getting the first start of his career in Knoxville on Saturday. So I’m excited to see what he's going to do. He came into fall camp weighing in at 435 and is now at like 415, and he's 6-foot-9. The dude is absolutely massive.”
Q: What’s one position group of Tennessee that Florida can take advantage of?
A: “I don't even think it's necessarily a fault of Tennessee, but I think Florida's just by design and how their offense works, that they're gonna have at least marginal success on the ground every single week. They run the ball so much, and even moving beyond Richardson's rushing ability, which hasn't been like I said, hasn't been as relevant the last two weeks but was really prevalent in the season opener against Utah. You have Nay’Quan Wright, Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne. It is a true three person backfield. They all get relatively equal carries, and they're all really, really good.”
