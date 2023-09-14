Ahead of Tennessee football’s matchup with Florida, The Daily Beacon sat down with The Independent Florida Alligator’s Sports Editor Jackson Reyes.

Reyes talked about Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, the Florida run game, what the Vols can expect from the Gators offensive line and more.

*This interview has been edited for clarity

Q. What can Tennessee expect from Graham Mertz?

A. So Graham Mertz, he spent four years over at Wisconsin. He started a lot of games there. But ultimately, his career kind of, he was benched. Eventually, he lost the job and then transferred down to Florida. And then so far through two games, he hasn't looked, I won't say he looked the best. And he hasn’t looked bad, though, against Utah.

He ended up having to throw the ball a lot because Florida was losing for almost all of that game and ended up throwing 44 passes. But, he completed 71% of those passes, threw over 300 yards, a touchdown and an interception. And even with that interception, I feel like if you watch it, there's only so much you could blame him for it. He throws the ball to Ricky Pearsall, the ball's a little high, but then Pearsall tries to go up and make the catch. Really kind of like volleyball spikes it up in the air and then a Utah corner just catches the ball as it comes back down.

And then against McNeese State, there were a couple of times they were trying to get the deep ball going but McNeese State was playing good coverage And so I don't know if that's on the wide receivers or just Billy Napier's playcalling but eventually finally found Ricky Pearsall for a 50-yard bomb, for a touchdown. And I think he did that game like 14-of-17

just under 200 yards and a touchdown. So, I feel like he hasn't been able to flash too much just in terms of, what he's capable of as a quarterback. But, the things he has been able to show is he's an accurate quarterback. When he needs to throw it deep he does have a little bit of arm strength to get the ball. Obviously not the same as Anthony Richardson from last season, but it is there.

But I'd say some of his struggles, some of his flaws are just, the offensive line is not great, but he does have a tendency to hold on the ball a little too long, and that has led to him

getting pressured a few times. And just the other thing is, maybe he's not necessarily leading wide receivers to the right places with his balls, but for the most part, through two games,

I think he's looked pretty good. But Tennessee is going to be a real test to see just how good of a quarterback can be in Florida.

Q. What will keep Tennessee from wreaking havoc in the backfield?

A. A lot of it depends on two players for me. The first one is Kingsley Eguakun, when he started every game at center last year for the Gators. He's a talented offensive lineman. He's missed the first two games and that's where you saw a lot of times where, they were starting a redshirt sophomore, Jake Slaughter, for the first time. And he didn't look great against a PAC 12 front, a very talented PAC 12 team.

But having Kingsley back is going to do a lot to improve that line. So I think if he's back and if he's 100%, that'll help a lot. And looking at the right side of that offensive line, I know other first two games that he played in, Damieon George, he's the transfer from Alabama and he has not looked great.

He has definitely been sort of a weak side of that offensive line. There was a play against Utah where they had run like a, it was a fourth-and-1 play. There was a shovel pass for the tight end and he was supposed to slide and block but instead, he slid to the right or the left, even though the play was going to the right. And he ended up blocking his own offensive linemen. So I don't know if it's just inexperience or if he's just not he's not very quick because he's just so big.

But that right side is going to be a major issue. So I think trying to improve on that side because I look at the other side and I look at a guy like Austin Barber, and I think that line has been sured up.

But I look at the center and I look at the right side of the offensive line and if they can't make the improvements that they need to make. Then it might be a long night for Graham Mertz in the backfield.

Q. How effective is Florida’s defense?

A. You start with that defensive line. I think obviously the name to point out is Princely Umanmielen, edge rusher. He's a very talented player, he’s got super long arms, he's really talented at just getting after the quarterback and just putting that pressure on him and so I think he's a guy who can get after Joe Milton and really apply that pressure and, try and force those accuracy issues that if he has a guy in his face, those are only going to get worse. So I think he's a guy definitely to look out for.

Looking at the rest of the defensive line. They got a couple of transfers. Cam Jackson has been really solid, especially on run defense. Desmond Watson, big Des, that's like 430 pounds. He's always a factor.

I've been looking at linebacker Scooby Williams. He got his first career sack against McNeese State the other day. He's a guy who's finally starting to see some playing time

I think he's made some improvements. So he's a name to look out for and kind of just looking at this defensive line as a whole, like against Utah and McNeese State, they've been really good at stopping the run game and obviously, that's so important in the SEC to be able to defend the run.

Also looking at that secondary. It's a very young secondary. They recently had last week, their only senior in the secondary room announced he would be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal. So the team does not have a true senior on the team and yet they still look good. And obviously, that inexperience could show against the SEC offense. Especially since again, they've only played Utah and then an FCS school.

But I think they've shown that they can hold their own out there and especially since you look at the Utah game they gave up that big play on the first play of the game for Utah and then they gave up a pretty long run to the third-string quarterback that they're using more as a run-first QB.

But other than that, they really controlled Utah. They only allowed them to convert three of their 13 third downs, which was an area that they really struggled in last season, trying to start teams on third down.

So I think we're seeing a defense that even though they're young, if you're talented, you may not necessarily need the experience, but we'll see once SEC play comes around this Saturday.

Q. Can Florida stop Tennessee on the ground?

A. SEC offense, SEC running backs. I think you always have a chance to succeed. And I do think Tennessee does have that opportunity to try to get something going in the run game.

But I do think that this Florida run defense has been obviously a little underrated just because they were so bad last season and then they've made such huge strides under the new defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong. And so I do think that Tennessee may have a little bit of a struggle to get the running game going, especially if Joe Milton’s struggling, if receivers are dropping passes, if he's missing guys and they have to rely on the run game and become a little bit more one-dimensional, then I think that might make it a little tougher for the running game, especially if you look at guys I didn't mention..

Jamari Lyons looks really good so far Shemar James, a linebacker, he's looked great so far. He's flying all over the field, making tackles, getting tackles for loss. And I think the No. 1 thing for this Florida defense is in terms of the pass rush.

They get pressure on the quarterback but they're not necessarily getting to him for sacks. They didn't have any sacks against Utah. They only had two against McNeese, but they're getting to the backfield. A lot of these run plays for tackles for losses, both games. They got to McNeese State for a safety last game. And of course, it's an FCS opponent but t's still impressive, getting a safety is no easy task.

So I think this if Florida Florida’s run defense if the defense as a whole could slow down and forced them into the run game, then I think they can have success.