Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Florida, the Daily Beacon talked with The Alligator’s Sports Editor River Wells who broke down the Gators and things to keep an eye on Saturday.
Question: What is both the injury and the COVID-19 situation right now at Florida?
Answer: “Injuries have definitely gotten better. One of the big players Florida was missing a while ago was Kyree Campbell and he’s been playing recently, which is good. Looking at the unavailable list, David Reese and Jeremiah Moon aren’t available. As far as the Covid situation. We had results come in Tuesday or Monday, and there were no student athletes this week that tested positive. That’s good for UF obviously, throughout Florida basketball and football there have been some problems with that.
Q: Florida’s offense was good last year, but not to the level it has been this season. What has been the key to that group taking such a substantial step forward?
A: “A lot of receivers have stepped up for sure. You have guys like Xavier Henderson, C.J. Henderson’s little brother. He’s stepped in at receiver, and played well. Trevon Grimes has definitely been a force and obviously I don’t need t talk about Kyle Pitts, he had a bit of a coming out party in that first game, and probably, no probably, he is the best tight end in the nation and you could argue he’s one of the top players in the nation as well. (Kyle) Trask has gotten better for sure, in the pocket, the speed of his throws in my eyes have gotten better. He’s making good reads. He’s not only just not turning the ball over, like he did last year, but he’s making some plays. That goes a long way as well for this offense.”
Q: From an outside perspective, it seems as if Florida has been a bit sluggish against lesser opponents the last two weeks. Would you agree with that assessment and if so what do you attribute that to?
A: “I would agree. We talked to some players about that. We talked to Tyree Campbell about communication on the defense and that was cited, that communication wasn’t as good as they like, especially the first half. … Previously to this, the offense during the Georgia game and the other games had some trouble in the second half. They start out very strong and then slow down and suddenly it’s like they’re starting out slow and picking up speed when it comes to the next half. It’s interesting, I can’t quite be sure what’s going on with the offense. Especially with new people coming in-and-out, Pitts coming back into the fold, some changes there may be affecting them, I’m not sure.”
Q: Florida’s defense struggled some earlier in the season but seems to have turned a bit of a corner, how has that side improved throughout the season?
A: “They’re getting better but at the same time I’m not sure they’re playing prime offenses. The Georgia game with Stetson Bennett, he wasn’t lighting up the stat lines exactly, neither was (D’Wan) Mathis. Kentucky’s had a lot of problems passing the ball all season. They’ve run the ball well and I think Florida’s defensive line has done a decent job containing the run this season. The secondary is it’s greatest weakness, and for the past few weeks they haven’t played anyone who can exploit that and when they did they played Feleipe Franks’ Arkansas Razorbacks and I honestly thought he played pretty well. They put up over 30 points and had numerous scores of over 30 yards. Florida has played a lot of run heavy teams recently and I imagine with Eric Gray in the backfield it’ll be much of the same Saturday.”
Q: What’s a matchup you think Florida can exploit against Tennessee?
A: “I think the pass defense. If Guarantano starts we’ve seen some ways he can be exploited, or if you have a freshman starting with some inexperience there that can be something to exploit. That forces teams to run the ball and that’s where Florida’s defense shines. The secondary isn’t great, especially the safeties up top. Kaiir Elam, one of UF’s cornerbacks, has been playing very well but other guys like Marco Wilson haven’t been playing very well. I think that’s the big matchup. Eric Grays a good running back for sure, I think I saw he’s fifth in the SEC in rushing yards. Florida will definitely need to keen in on him and if they do, then Tennessee’s passing attack doesn’t have much to exploit Florida’s poor pass secondary.”
Q: What’s the biggest key for Florida to win this game handedly and cover the three-possession spread?
A: “That comes with offense and defense. The offense needs to come out firing. They need to establish that passing game with all their weapons with Kadarious Toney, Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes. Maybe get some running game going too to set that up. Can’t start slow in that area. Defense has to, like I said, keen in on the running backs to stop the run, make them pass and if they can’t pass very well they could probably steal some points from the Volunteers end.”