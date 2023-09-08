Ahead of No. 9 Tennessee’s home opener against Austin Peay, The Daily Beacon spoke with The All State’s sportswriter Jennifer Lindahl about the upcoming matchup.
The Vols enter the game 1-0 after a dominant opening win over Virginia in Nashville. The Governors did not share the same fate in their opener, falling to Southern Illinois 49-23.
Here’s a preview of the matchup as well as who to look out for on Saturday.
*This interview has been edited for clarity
Q: After AP's season-opening loss, what is the focus for the Govs?
A: Last Saturday’s season opener was for sure a hard loss. Right now, the Govs are currently focusing on getting back to playing Gov’s football. Head coach Scotty Walden said that last week’s loss was because they were focusing on being too perfect because of high expectations. High expectations are expected, and they want to have those high expectations, but it led to tight playing and coaching. He wants the team to go back to the basics of who they are and to relax and go play ball.
Q: Tennessee players have raved about the AP defense's looks. What does that unit present?
A: APSU’s defense just welcomed a new defensive coordinator, J.J. Clark, as well as many new starters this year. Clark has been a great asset to the Govs since his first year in 2022. He was able to get the Govs leading the league in scoring defense, total defense and third-down conversion defense. Newcomer Tyler Long had 17 tackles in the last game, and returning linebacker Sam Howard also handed out some major hits in the game against SIU. It’s not a cookie-cutter classic defense, but they’re glad that other teams recognize and respect that.
Q: What's the strength of the team?
A: You know, most teams will talk about their D-line and special teams when it comes to strength. I think one of the strengths of this team is that they play what coach Walden calls “complementary football.” This shows that the Govs are a cohesive unit on the field and, really, off the field as well. They’re a team that is full of talent and heart.
Q: Who are some key players to watch?
A: Quarterback Mike DiLiello. In the 2022 season, he had the fourth-best season in Austin Peay history. He threw 21 touchdowns and completed 200-of-328 passes for a total of 2,447 yards.
Running backs CJ Evans Jr. and Jevon Jackson are an unstoppable duo with their combined 1,213 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Trey Goodman is a phenomenal wide receiver at Austin Peay. In the 2022 season, his 32 receptions totaled for 359 yards with four touchdowns.
Four additional players, Kory Chapman, Jordan Goco, Chandler Kirton and Tyler Long, were selected for the 2023 Preseason All-United Athletic Conference team.
Q: What did AP's offseason present?
A: After winning the ASUN Championship in 2022, a lot of the Govs preseason really focused on APSU wanting to move to the FBS and us playing Tennessee on Saturday. What the Govs want to really focus on is not how the team elevates the season but how Govs nation helps the team elevate their season. Coach Walden wants to put out a product that the fans can be proud of not just on the field but in their community. He wants people to see who the Govs are for who they are and not when they’re just winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.