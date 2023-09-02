NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jaylen Wright thought about the 2021 Music City Bowl going into No. 12 Tennessee’s season opener. Wright was stopped at the goal line by Purdue in that game on a controversial fourth-down call.
There wasn’t much stopping Wright on Saturday inside Nissan Stadium. He ran for 115 yards on 12 carries, averaging 9.6 yards a carry. Unlike 2021, Wright’s physical running helped lead the Vols (1-0) to a 49-13 win over Virginia (0-1).
“I expect to do things like that,” Wright said following the win. “You put in the work in the offseason, and when you work hard, hard work pays off. So just go out there and be detailed with everything, and everything will go right.”
Wright’s big day was part of a successful rushing attack for the Vols on Saturday. Tennessee ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. As a group, they averaged 5.5 yards per carry.
Running back Dylan Sampson found paydirt four times on Saturday, with three of those coming on the ground. He is the first running back to score four times since John Kelly in the 2017 season opener.
“The work we’ve been putting in since January, just coming in and getting the first-game jitters out of the way,” Sampson said. “Just go dominate with your brothers, man. That’s it, just fun. It felt like we were just playing free out there, and it was just fun.”
The third back in the trio, Jabari Small, ended the day with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries. The running back room that had a lot of preseason hype lived up to expectations on Saturday.
They also shared carries very evenly among the room, answering a big question coming into the year.
“That’s a good way to start if you’re a running back,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “All three of those guys played extremely well. Jaylen Wright, I thought ran as physical as he has. The things that we saw in training camp, I thought you saw today. Doing a good job with hitting holes, running through arm tackles, doing a good job on the third level.
“Jabari Small did a fantastic job. D. Samp gets the four touchdowns, super productive for him. I love what he's doing. The strength of that room can never be one guy.”
Small was one of the first players off of the sideline to greet Sampson and celebrate his touchdowns with him.
The trio of running backs is competing for snaps. Every back wants to be “the guy” or the starter. Wright was the technical starter, but every back spent a similar amount of time on the field. Sampson was the first running back off the bench.
It felt that the staff was feeling out which running backs were able to succeed in different spots. Just as the offensive line rotations were scripted, the carries likely were as well.
The three share a unique bond. Despite the ongoing competition for who gets to play the most, they share a bond like brothers.
“We help each other out. We celebrate with our brothers,” Sampson said. “Like I said previously, you never know what you have to lean on your brother. Today, sometimes they get tired, and I have to go in for them, this and that. It’s just leaning on brothers and trusting each other. But having that competition with Jabari and J. Wright, it just only makes all of us compete at our best.”
