The Vols closed spring practice with a promising showing in the Orange & White game.
It wasn't a pure indication of what the Vols will be, but
In a highly anticipated showing of quarterbacks Nico Iamaleava and Joe Milton, it was actually Gaston Moore who stole the show early, throwing for a touchdown on both the Orange and White side.
Milton and Iamaleava struggled early with a mixture of three-and-outs and drives ending after just one first down. However, things picked up for the room when Iamaleava came out for the third time and began to string a nice drive together, picking up first downs on three straight plays.
He connected with Cam Seldon on a screen pass for a 23-yard gain, but Seldon fumbled, ending the drive.
From there on, the two played very well. Milton there for 79-yards and a touchdown, while Iamaleava threw for 112 and a score as well.
Among some other standouts were the running backs, as expected. DeSean Bishop, who ran for 88 yards. Cam Seldon ran for 45 yards and added another 43 recieving including catching a 24-yard pass for a touchdown.
Ethan Davis showed a lot of promise in connection with Iamaleava, catching three passes for 53 yards — one of which was an over-the-shoulder catch off a throw on the run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.