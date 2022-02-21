Tennessee’s wide receiver coach Kodi Burns has accepted the same position in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Burns spent the previous five seasons as the wide receiver coach at his alma mater Auburn before being hired on Josh Heupel’s inaugural staff in 2021. Burns won a national title and an SEC Championship as both a player and a coach at Auburn.
The Vols had retained all of Heupel’s inaugural staff before Burns’ reported departure, giving Heupel some work to do over the offseason.
Tennessee’s wide receiver corps had breakout seasons in 2021 under Burns’ coaching. Cedric Tillman was the face of the breakout, as he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns after totaling 8 receptions for 127 yards over his first three seasons as a Vol.
Velus Jones Jr. (807 yards, 7 TDs) and JaVonta Payton (413 yards, 6 TDs) also had career seasons as the Vols finished with the highest scoring offense in program history.
Burns will join former Vols Alvin Kamara and Marquez Callaway in New Orleans’ offense. Callaway had a career season as a second-year receiver, totaling 698 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Saints.