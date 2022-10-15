Tennessee can light cigars for the first time since 2006.
The No. 6 Vols defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a last second field goal, snapping a 15-year losing streak and moving Tennessee to 6-0.
The Vols and the Crimson Tide traded touchdowns in the first quarter, with Tennessee scoring on its first drive of the game on a Jabari Small run.
Tennessee created some separation in the first half, taking advantage of Alabama's many mistakes. Alabama had nine penalties for 71 yards in the first half alone.
Alabama also had a crucial mistake, muffing Tennessee's punt after some confusion about who touched the ball. The muffed punt set up a Tennessee touchdown a few plays later.
Jaylin Hyatt – who has been Hendon Hooker's favorite target with Cedric Tillman out – had a huge first half for the Vols. He picked up two touchdowns on back-to-back drives to give Tennessee a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
Tennessee led by 18 at one point in the first half, but Alabama managed to crawl back and make it a 28-20 game at the half.
Alabama came out of halftime looking more like itself, and punched Tennessee in the mouth on its first drive of the half, scoring and converting for two to tie it up.
Tennessee had an answer, and scored on a 60-yard pass to nobody other than Hyatt. The Vols missed the extra point, opening the window for Alabama to take the lead on the next drive.
The Tide jumped on the opportunity, and took a 35-34 lead on a Jahmyr Gibbs rushing touchdown.
Hooker threw a rare interception in the third quarter, but Alabama didn't make Tennessee pay for the turnover, punting the next drive.
Besides Hooker's interception, the veteran quarterback was near perfect. He threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns on 21-30 passing.
"He controlled the game for us," Heupel said.
Hooker made sure his interception wouldn't define his game, and on the next drive he hit Hyatt again on a 78-yard touchdown pass. Hyatt's four receiving touchdowns is a Tennessee record.
Hyatt finished the game with 207 yards and five touchdowns.
"It's a lot of things," Hyatt said. "This is what we needed."
Alabama was right back in it a few drives later, marching down the field and scoring on a short pass from Bryce Young to Cameron Latu to make it 42-42.
Tennessee shot itself in the foot halfway through the fourth quarter as Hooker dropped the ball on a handoff to Small, and Alabama recovered and took it into the endzone to make it 49-42.
In the redzone on fourth down, Hooker threw another interception, but the Vols were bailed out by a pass interference call and scored the next play to tie it up.
Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal with 15 seconds left, giving Tennessee one last chance to win it in regulation.
Hooker made an 18-yard pass to Ramel Keyton and a 27-yard pass to Bru McCoy to get the Vols to the 15-yard line with two seconds remaining.
Chase McGrath's field goal was short, but good, and fans spilled onto the field, cigars in hand.
Heupel has been at Tennessee for less than two season, but he is well on his way to flipping the script on the Tennessee football program. The win puts Tennessee in the College Football Playoff conversation, but for now, Heupel is enjoying the win.
"I smoked it slow," Heupel said of his postgame cigar. "But it was dang good."
