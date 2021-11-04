The University of Tennessee has concluded its investigation into the NCAA violations of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt and has ruled not to self-impose a postseason ban bowl ban, according to a report from Volquest and later confirmed in a statement from the University.
The decision to not impose a postseason ban was based on the findings of the investigation – which lasted nearly a year and totaled right at one million dollars in expense – and the desire to protect current Volunteer players with no violations.
The University of Tennessee issued a statement shortly after the report broke.
“The University has completed its investigation of rules violations within the football program,” the University said in a statement. “We are moving forward with our focus on rebuilding our football program and supporting student-athletes. We will now work to finalize a fair and efficient resolution through the applicable process while navigating a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics that includes transformative change for the NCAA, the Alston decision and significant new name, image and likeness rights for our student-athletes.”
“We will hold ourselves accountable considering the nature of the violations, our prompt investigation and corrective personnel actions, the new recruiting environment and other factors. In the interest of protecting the rights of innocent student-athletes, the university will not impose a postseason bowl ban.”
According to the report, Tennessee believes that the players involved in the violations have since transferred and will likely be in the postseason anyway with their current universities. The removal of the potential postseason ban should help eliminate the speculation still hanging over the program from the investigation.
The University will still self-impose other penalties based on the results of its findings, but nothing to the magnitude of a postseason bowl ban. The specifics of the penalties are not clear yet, but they are expected to be appropriate to the violations.
“NCAA bylaws prevent us from sharing details of the investigation at this time, but we do commit to providing that information when we are able,” the university said in its statement. “We appreciate the patience and support of our fans during this process.”
Based on precedent from other recruiting violations, the Volquest report speculated that the penalties are “expected to fall within the scope of recruiting itself.” These penalties could range from a reduction in scholarships, official visits, possible recruiting travel restrictions or other penalties. Tennessee hopes that the nature and severity of its self-imposed punishments – whatever form they take – will show how seriously it takes the violations.
One other factor in this case is that NCAA has not made an official ruling on Tennessee’s case. The NCAA could still rule some other punishments – including a postseason bowl ban – but with how slowly the NCAA’s Infractions committee works, they don’t expect a ruling to come anytime soon.
According to the report, Tennessee “has neither received a notice of allegation nor is their case scheduled to be heard.” That being said, Tennessee has worked closely with the NCAA for the entirety of the investigation and will continue to do so.
Tennessee wanted a quick resolution to this investigation to lift the burden off Josh Heupel’s first season at Rocky Top. The NCAA has not been as dedicated to that desire.
Just this past Wednesday, the NCAA finished a ruling in the case of Oklahoma State that was five years old. That ruling has drawn its share of criticism, as the current Oklahoma State players that are being punished were not even on the team when the violations happened. By self-imposing its own punishments, Tennessee is hoping to avoid a situation like that.
The NCAA has indicated in the past that it wants to protect current players that were not a part of violations. The National College Players Association shares the same sentiment.
“Prohibit the punishment of college athletes that have not committed a violation. It’s an injustice to punish college athletes for actions that they did not commit i.e. suspending a team’s post season eligibility for the inappropriate actions of boosters. Such punishments have significant negative impacts on the short college experience for many college athletes.”
Of course, Tennessee has not officially locked up a postseason birth yet. The Vols – currently sitting at 4-4 – have to win at least two more games to be guaranteed a bowl. With matchups against South Alabama and Vanderbilt still to go, a bowl game should be a sure thing.
Expect the Vols to participate in their first bowl game since 2019 should they get the invite this season.