The historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 on CBS.
Due to the COVID-19 altered season, the game will be played later than it is in normal seasons. The last time the Vols and Gators met up this late was in 2001, when the No. 6 Vols beat No. 2 Florida. That game was postponed to the end of the season due to the Sept. 11 attacks.
While that game had SEC championship implications, this one will not, with the Vols having lost their last five games. With three weeks left in the season, they hope to get a win on the board before the season ends.
The Gators have had a season opposite of the Vols, winning seven of their eight games, including a win against a top five opponent.
Florida controls its own destiny in the SEC East and will almost certainly meet Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 19.