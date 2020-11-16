Tennessee will hit the road to take on Vanderbilt Nov. 28, and the game will have a 7:30 p.m. start time on SEC Network Alternate channel
After a postponed game against Texas A&M, the Vols stand at 2-4 on the season. Tennessee will face a tough Auburn team on Nov. 21, that game will have a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
Vanderbilt has yet to win a game this season and sits at the bottom of the SEC standings. The Commodores’ chances of getting their first this week are slim, as they take on no. 6 Florida.
Tennessee ended a three game losing streak to Vanderbilt a season ago, beating the Commodores at Neyland Stadium, 28-10.
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has his best head-to-head SEC record with the Vols, who he is 3-3 with marking back to 2014.