Tennessee will host Texas A&M Nov. 14, and the game will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
The Vols (2-3) are currently on a three-game losing streak and are looking to break that streak Saturday against Arkansas (2-3) on the road. The Vols and Razorbacks will face off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
The Aggies on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak, and looking to improve to 5-1 on Saturday against South Carolina at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
No. 7 Texas A&M is looking like a top team in the SEC thus far this season, with an impressive win over No. 4 Florida, and their only loss coming to No. 2 Alabama.
The last time Tennessee took on Texas A&M was in 2016, when the Aggies bested the Vols in a double overtime thriller, 45-38. The meeting will be the fourth between the two schools with Tennessee holding a 2-1 advantage.