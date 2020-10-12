The historic Tennessee versus Alabama rivalry will have a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 24 on CBS.
This year’s game will look similar to most years, with Tennessee as the underdog and Alabama as a front runner in the Southeastern Conference.
Tennessee has had an average start, winning two of its first three games against South Carolina and Missouri but falling to Georgia. The Vols held their own in the first half against Georgia, but the second half saw the Bulldogs close out the game strong, winning 44-21.
Tennessee will take on Kentucky this weekend in a game they hope to use to build momentum for the following weekend. The Vols and Wildcats will battle it out at noon on Saturday on SEC Network.
Alabama has had a familiar start to their season, plowing through Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. The Tide will face their biggest challenge so far, this weekend, taking on Georgia. That game will have an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday on CBS.
The storied rivalry of the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide has been controlled by the Tide for more than a decade. The Vols have not bested the Crimson Tide since 2006, when Phillip Fulmer led the team to a 16-13 win.