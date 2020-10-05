Kickoff time for Tennessee and Kentucky will be 12 p.m. on Oct. 17. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or SEC Network with an official announcement coming this Sunday.
Tennessee (2-0) currently holds the longest win streak in the power five with eight straight wins and will face their biggest test of the season so far on Saturday when they play Georgia (2-0).
Kentucky (0-2) will face a strong Mississippi State (1-1) team on Saturday, looking to get their first win of the season.
It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Kentucky, who had high hopes entering head coach Mark Stoops’ eighth season as head coach.
Stoops is 2-5 against Tennessee since arriving at Kentucky. He’s 0-2 in head-to-head matchups with Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The Vols have won 35 of the last 37 meetings between the two schools with Kentucky’s last win in Neyland Stadium coming in 1984.
Tennessee plans to wear black alternate uniforms in this season’s matchup.