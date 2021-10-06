Tennessee football announced on Twitter Wednesday that it will be reviving black alternate jerseys for Saturday’s return home against South Carolina.
Black jerseys were last worn in Lane Kiffin’s first season at Tennessee in 2009, also against South Carolina. The Vols upset the No. 21 Gamecocks 31-13 on Halloween night. It was the first time Tennessee had worn black jerseys since 1920.
The "Dark Mode" jerseys feature black backgrounds with orange numbers and double stripes down the leg. The helmet remains the traditional white with the orange power T outlined in black. The Nike swoosh, SEC logo and Vols patches on the front of the helmet are orange.
Tennessee looks to improve to 4-2 against the Gamecocks Saturday at noon in a week six return to Neyland Stadium.