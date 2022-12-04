Tennessee football received its bowl destination following the final College Football Rankings Sunday afternoon.
The Vols will take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Dec. 30.
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2) has not played Clemson (10-2) since the 2003-04 season when the Tigers defeated the Vols in the Peach Bowl. Tennessee leads the all-time series 11-6-2.
The Vols have played in the Orange Bowl four times, with their last appearance coming in 1998. Tennessee is 1-3 in the Orange Bowl with its only win coming in 1939 against Oklahoma.
