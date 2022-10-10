Tennessee football's Jaylen McCollough was arrested on a charge of aggravated felony assault Sunday, records state.
Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at an apartment complex on Grand Avenue.
A man with a bloody, swollen mouth with missing teeth said that he had been drinking with friends that live in the apartment complex when he went to get items from his vehicle.
The man said that when he returned, he accidentally went to the wrong building. He knocked but nobody answered, and he went into the unlocked apartment.
After realizing he was in the wrong apartment, he told police he apologized and left. After he left, he said a man pursued him and became aggressive.
After apologizing again and exchanging words, the pursuing man punched him in the face and he fell backwards down the stairs and lost consciousness.
When police arrived on the scene, they found blood on the stairs leading up to the apartment and spoke to a woman who said she was McCollough's girlfriend. She called McCollough back to the apartment and he arrived with a bloody bandage on his right hand.
McCollough did not answer any questions and was taken into custody, the report said.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has not commented on the situation, but is set to meet with the media around 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Tennessee takes on Alabama at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
McCollough is the third Tennessee player to be arrested in the past two months. In September, Savion Herring was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. In August, William Mohan was arrested on a change of aggravated domestic assault. Both players were dismissed from the team.
