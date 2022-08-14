One of the most important aspects of a football team is having a quarterback who can lead the team on and off the field. Tennessee has two — Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton.
Hooker solidified his spot as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC a season ago, racking up 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns while giving up just 3 interceptions.
Hooker’s low interception rate last season was a big part of Tennessee’s success, and it doesn’t come from a lack of risk-taking, but rather from knowing when to take the risk.
“You still have to take risks, but it’s just knowing the right moment to take the risk and being accurate,” Hooker said. “That’s the biggest thing. There’s always going to be a risk to be taken as a quarterback, and just knowing the time and place for that is the biggest thing.”
Taking care of the ball is one of the most important jobs of the quarterback, and if Hooker can do it well this season, he believes it will lead to success.
“I’m just taking what the defense gives me and playing smart football,” Hooker said. “The team is the ball, so me taking care of the ball is taking care of the team. The less amount of turnovers we have the better chance we have to win.”
Hooker has developed as a player over the course of the offseason, but in his second year at Tennessee he has also stepped up to be a leader for the whole team.
“Coming out of my shell was the biggest thing,” Hooker said. “Just trying to get my teammates to trust me first and kind of being in a reserved spot. Now, I can be a lot more vocal to the whole team and address things team-wide.”
Hooker is obviously the starting man for the Vols, but behind him is another guy that can be a problem for opposing defenses.
A season ago, Milton was in the same position as Hooker is this season. He had just won the quarterback battle and was set to be the starter.
Milton went on to start just two games – Bowling Green and Pittsburgh – before an injury sidelined him and allowed Hooker to take over as starter for the remainder of the season.
Rather than transferring to another school where he could get a guaranteed start, Milton decided to stay at Tennessee.
“Joe is a very competitive guy,” Hooker said. “Day in and day out he works his tail off. Just being here at Tennessee, I feel like as a quarterback you wouldn't want to be anywhere else.”
Milton will play second fiddle to Hooker, but the success of the team and his own personal success is still very much on his mind.
“You can get playing time anytime, all it takes is the moment,” Milton said. “You’ve just got to be ready when your name is called. No matter when it is, you’ve got to be ready.”
Together, the pair of Hooker and Milton has developed into a crucial duo for the team. They have become the epitome of healthy competition for this year’s team.
“It puts drive in the younger guys,” Milton said. “They look at me and Hendon and they see the competition we have and they see it’s healthy. They know that it’s all about competition, it’s all about having fun, it’s all about helping your brother out.”
The competition, friendship and leadership that Hooker and Milton bring to the team is vital for on the field and off the field success for the entire team.
It is also helpful for Hooker and Milton to have someone to talk to who has been in their same situation, to bounce ideas off of and to go to for advice.
“We feel like we’re our biggest critics,” Hooker said. “Anytime I come off the field, Joe has something to say and anytime Joe comes off the field I have something to say. We just kind of feed off each other’s energy."