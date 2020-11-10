Tennessee’s Saturday matchup with Texas A&M has been postponed, the SEC announced in a release, Wednesday. The decision comes after Texas A&M shut down its football facility Monday after having two positive tests.
"We appreciate Texas A&M's communication this week," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said in a released statement. "Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday's game. We received confirmation of the game's postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur."
In addition to the two positive tests were Texas A&M’s problems with contact tracing. How many players they would have had out is unclear though Texas A&M athletic director Ross Byork indicated it was over a dozen.
The SEC had stated before the season that teams must have at least 53 scholarship players including a quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.
The game will be “tentatively” postponed to Dec. 12, the week after the regular season was supposed to end. In effect, this gives Tennessee a bye week ahead of its Nov. 21 matchup at Auburn, though that game remains in leeway as Auburn has shut down its football facility and its Saturday matchup with Mississippi State has been canceled.
While COVID-19 has struck most the SEC hard this week the Vols have apparently remained healthy. Sunday was the last time the team was tested and all tests came back negative marking the sixth consecutive week with no positive tests, besides last week when the Vols had a few false positives.
Tennessee was entering the matchup with the No. 5 Aggies on a four games losing skid. Texas A&M has quietly played its way into the playoff picture in Jimbo Fisher’s third season with a 5-1 record and strong win over Florida.