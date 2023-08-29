The role of linebackers has changed since Brian Jean-Mary played the position from 1993-97. Linebackers have to be comfortable playing in space today.
The old linebackers who stay in the box looking to hit a running back are no longer. The game is played sideline-to-sideline, making speed paramount.
“I think that’s the biggest difference is with the offenses nowadays, they’re gonna get you in space, and you’re going to have to find guys that can make tackles and not just in a phone booth,” Jean-Mary said on Tuesday. “They’re gonna have to make a tackle in the living room. They’re gonna have a lot of space where those guys can move around.”
Jean-Mary has found his two backers for the 2023 season. In a depth chart filled with “ors” and lots of positions still up for grabs, Jean-Mary has chosen Keenan Pili and Aaron Beasley to start.
Pili will play mike while Beasley is at the will spot.
“Those are the guys that obviously, coming out of camp, have established themselves as the starters, really coming out of the spring,” Jean-Mary said. “Not just the starters, but two leaders on our side of the ball on defense. It’s exciting to see those guys prepare and hopefully go out and have a great game on Saturday.”
It is Pili’s first year in Tennessee’s system. The veteran transferred from BYU to join the Vols for his last season of eligibility. His partner, Beasley, returned to Tennessee for his senior season after leading the Vols in tackles last year.
The two have stepped up as leaders on the defensive side both on and off the field — a trait important for what Jean-Mary has been preaching.
Communication was a focus of the offseason for the linebacker room. In today’s football, the linebacker has to step up in coverage in the passing game as well as help in the run attack.
“So it always starts with all 11, and we have to be the guys that tie everything together,” Jean-Mary said. “And with us, what we’ve talked about is communication. I think that’s one thing we’ve grown as a defense with communicating across the board between the secondary, the linebackers, and the linebackers relay the call and then vice versa.”
Jean-Mary’s linebackers have to relay calls from the defensive line to the secondary and the secondary to the defensive line. It’s an area he has seen the linebacker corp grow in throughout fall camp.
He has also seen his two freshmen step up throughout fall camp. Arion Carter is in competition for the backup will spot. The 6-foot-1 and 227-pounder has shown athleticism on the field, but it is the other areas that have impressed Jean-Mary the most.
“The poise, the maturity, he’s shown all those things, which has put him in line to play early,” Jean-Mary said. “He’ll play on Saturday, get a chance to go out there, and I’m excited to see what he can do in (his) full college football game.”
Fellow freshman Jeremiah Telander also is poised to see some playing time this season. The son of a football coach, Telander has natural talent that many newcomers don’t possess.
That and his lack of fear on the field give him an opportunity to crack the linebacker rotation and add more depth to the unit.
“He has those natural skills where maybe he sees things that other young players don’t,” Jean-Mary said. “And the other thing I’d say about him, he’s aggressive. He’s one of those see ball, hit ball guys, and he’s going to try to run through a wall, gonna make a tackle. And that aggression shows and helps him make plays.”
