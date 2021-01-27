Tennessee football has released its schedule for the 2021 season.
The Vols, under new head coach Josh Heupel, who was hired Wednesday, have a full slate of out of conference and interconference games after a season of only playing Southeastern Conference games.
Tennessee will start the season off with three out of conference games at home, taking on Bowling Green on Sept. 4, Pitt on Sept. 11 and Tennessee Tech Sept. 18.
Following their three-game home stint, the Vols will hit the road for two games, taking on rival Florida on Sept. 25 and Missouri on Oct. 2
Tennessee will return home on Oct. 9 to face South Carolina and stay home the following week to play Ole Miss on Oct. 16.
On Oct. 23, the Vols will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on SEC West rival Alabama. The team will have a bye week the following Saturday.
After a week off, Tennessee will take on Kentucky on the road on Nov. 6, following that game with a home contest with Georgia on Nov. 13.
The Vols will get one more out of conference game before the end of the season against South Alabama on Nov. 20 and wrap up the regular season against Vanderbilt on Nov. 27.
The SEC Championship game will be played in Atlanta on Dec. 4.