Tennessee returns home to Neyland Stadium Saturday for the first time since Oct. 24 when the Vols fell to Alabama. Six weeks later and Tennessee has the same number of wins and the challenge doesn't get much easier with No. 6 Florida in town.
The Gators come to Knoxville needing a win to clinch their first SEC East title since 2016.
Leading Florida to its 7-1 start has been a high powered passing game that’s helped the Gators average 43.4 points per game, good for second in the SEC.
“I think right now they're playing as good as any team in the country,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “Offensively, they've been very efficient especially at the quarterback position. Kyle Trask has done a phenomenal job getting the ball to the right playmakers, knows where to go with the ball. We're familiar with him. We played him last year. He played really well against us.”
Trask's first career start came against Tennessee a season ago. The then junior completed 20-of-28 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Trask has only gotten better over the last 15 months and ranks fourth in the nation with 2,810 passing yards and first with 34 passing touchdowns.
"Well he's got more experience,” Pruitt said of how Trask has improved. “He's really done a nice job getting the balls to the playmakers. He's made a lot of really good decisions (and) he's not made a lot of poor decisions. He has enough athletic ability to extend plays. I think he's played really, really well."
Trask has plenty of weapons to distribute the ball to including Kadarius Toney (541 yards, seven touchdowns) and Trevon Grimes (358 yards, six touchdowns). However, no weapon is better than Florida’s junior tight end Kyle Pitts.
“I think they've got probably the best tight end in the country in Kyle Pitts,” Pruitt said. “Nobody has really been able to slow him down. The thing has really impressed me the most about him, just in his game, everybody knew he was a very good receiving tight end, but I think you could just look at this season and he's done a tremendous job blocking in the C-area that has really elevated his game. Nobody really talks about that, but I see it. I see the way he's playing.”
Despite missing three games due to injury, Pitts has recorded 29 catches for 513 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Philadelphia native has over a 100 yards and two touchdowns a game this season.
“He’s regarded as one of the best in the nation,” Tennessee outside linebacker Deandre Johnson said. “He has many strengths. We know that he’s going to be out in the pass tree trying to run a lot of routes and concepts. We’ve got to do a good job of identifying him before the play starts and making sure we’re keeping our eyes on him.”
Florida’s defense isn’t as strong this season as it is most years in Gainesville. The Gators have allowed 25.9 points per game this season, good for sixth in a weak SEC. The Gators especially had problems early in the season giving up 35 points to Ole Miss and 41 in a loss at Texas A&M.
Where the Gators have been susceptible to damage is in the passing game. The three pass heavy teams Florida has played (Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas) all scored 30 plus points on the Gators.
Tennessee’s ability to pass the ball this season has been limited at the best, and with a true freshman in Harrison Bailey possibly starting, it's hard to think Tennessee won’t lean on its ground game.
One staple of the Florida defense that hasn’t changed is their aggressive nature under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
“Todd Grantham has always been a guy that creates negative plays,” Pruitt said. “(He) gives you a bunch of different looks. (UF) has been very opportunistic on that side of the ball.”
With Tennessee's offensive line struggling in pass protection this season and a freshman pocket passer potentially starting, expect Grantham to dial up the pressure early and often Saturday.
Kickoff from Neyland Stadium us set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.