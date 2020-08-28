Tennessee’s scheduled Friday afternoon football practice has been canceled and moved to a later date; Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt shared with the media Friday.
“We had a few more positive tests, so I elected to shut practice down,” Pruitt said. “We retested everybody again this morning to see where we’re at. Our number one priority here is to be able to protect everybody associated with our program and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”
Pruitt didn’t release how many players tested positive after students first full week back on campus but did state that it was the first week in a while that Tennessee didn’t have “zero or one” positive test.
“We wanted to make sure that we figured out ‘why?’” Pruitt said of the increased positive tests. “Now we have the student body back on campus and something our student athletes are going to have to learn with. We have to make good decisions and make sure when its whoever you’re around you make sure you have a mask on at all times.”
Pruitt also stated that it was a priority to make sure the virus didn’t spread in the football complex as up to this point, they’ve had no spread there.
Pruitt didn’t specify whether the Vols would practice as scheduled tomorrow night, saying they would take things day-by-day.
“We just wanted to take a day or two to go back and make sure we’re very thorough with each one of our players and figure out where the initial COVID came from,” Pruitt said. “If that means we can’t practice tomorrow we won’t practice tomorrow. This was my decision through our athletic training department and Dr. Klenk.”
“We have 25 practices, right?” Pruitt said. “We have a bunch of days to get them in. It’s not like we’re running out of time or anything like that. We just want to make sure we are protecting our players and reassuring their safety.”
Tennessee’s Saturday practice was originally scheduled for the afternoon but was moved to the night so players could attend the March on UT Knoxville 2020. Several football players including preseason All-American Trey Smith have helped organize the march to, “call attention to institutionalized racism, as well as demanding that our school commits to take action to combat it on their own campus.”
When asked about the protest and the recent COVID increases, Pruitt offered support for the players and the protest.
“This rally has been planned with our players and with other student athletes across our campus for several weeks,” Pruitt said. “We always planned to practice around this to allow them to participate in anything they want to participate in.”