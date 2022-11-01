Tennessee was revealed as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday night.
The ranking comes after Tennessee's 8-0 start with wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, Alabama and most recently Kentucky. The Vols boast the No. 1 strength of record in the country.
Ohio State came in at No. 2, Georgia, who Tennessee plays on Saturday, came in at No. 3 and Clemson came in at No. 4.
Alabama and LSU were both ranked inside the top 10, with Alabama coming in at No. 6 and LSU coming in at No. 10.
Tennessee's meeting with Georgia on Saturday comes with both playoff and SEC implications. The winner of the game, barring any sort of collapse, should go on to play in the SEC Championship and will almost have a lock for a CFP spot.
The Vols and Bulldogs play at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
