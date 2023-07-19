NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football and quarterback Joe Milton don't arrive to SEC Media Days until Thursday, but that hasn't stopped Milton from becoming a topic of discussion.
Milton is one of just four quarterbacks to attend SEC Media Days. His attendance is an ode of confidence from Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel as the Vols transition from Hendon Hooker to Milton as signal caller.
"His arm strength is ridiculous," LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "That’s what stands out the most. How much zip he has on the ball and his velocity, a very strong arm. Tennessee, he waited after Hendon, he was a great player and a great quarterback. I am excited to see what he does this year also as a football fan and a fan of them. I respect his game and I can’t wait to see what he does this year."
Daniels spent time with Milton at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana. There, Milton went viral for throwing a football over 70 yards with ease.
Milton went viral in December for launching an orange ajead of the Orange Bowl. The rest of the SEC quarterbacks are paying attention.
"He’s got like the strongest arm in the world," Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers said. "I told one of my friends that the other day, I think pro, college it doesn’t matter. He’s got the strongest arm I’ve ever seen.
"A really good dude too. I got to talk to him a good bit. I hope he succeeds this year."
Rogers, who is one of the top returning starters in the SEC, also spent time at the Peyton Manning Passing Academy getting to know Milton. Despite Milton not being a fulltime starter for Tennessee, confidence is high in the signal caller.
Milton started the final two games of the year for the Vols, shocasing his abilities against Vanderbilt and again against Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
The 6-foot-5 and 242-pound Florida native threw for 147 yards on 11-of-21 passing in a rainy Nashville against Vanderbilt. In Miami in the Orange Bowl, Milton went for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-28 passing.
"He’s very talented, arm strength, very intelligent, I love to watch his game," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "What they’re doing over there at Tennessee feeds his skillset, being able to stretch the ball down the field and make throws here and there. I mean that’s the perfect skillset for that team and for them. I like watching his tape."
Milton will have his fair share of questions on Thursday about taking over for Hooker. Can he keep up with Hooker's production from 2022? Will he have similar success? Has he grown more comfortable in Heupel's offense?
Milton will give answers, but his SEC counterparts are confident in his abilities.
"I don't personally know him that well, but I watched highlights of him, different games that he has played in," Jefferson added. "Very strong arm, talented. Very intelligent as well. I really admire his game. I mean, I like the way he plays the game at the quarterback position."
