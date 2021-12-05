The Vols draw the Boilermakers in the 2021 Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.
The Vols won’t have to travel far to go bowling this season.
The Tennessee football team will stay in-state to face Purdue in the 23rd TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30. This will be the Vols’ third appearance in the Music City Bowl and their first since 2016.
“I'd first like to thank Scott Ramsey and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl for their enthusiasm about hosting Vol Nation,” athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “There is extraordinary love and support for the Vols in and around Nashville, and it will be incredible to see Big Orange fans from all across the country converge in the midstate to celebrate our football team during bowl week. We're all incredibly proud of our football student-athletes, coaches and staff for earning this postseason opportunity.”
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) clinched bowl eligibility in Josh Heupel’s first season at Tennessee. Despite losing over 30 players to the transfer portal and entering the program in the middle of an NCAA investigation, Heupel’s Vols exceeded expectations and secured a bowl berth with a game to go in the season.
Heupel’s 7-5 record is the best record by a Tennessee first year head coach since Lane Kiffin went 7-5 in 2009. With the Vols’ win over Vanderbilt, they finished with a 4-4 record in SEC play, the first time in two years that the Vols finished with a .500 or better record in conference play.
“We are excited about finishing this first season in our home state in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl,” Heupel said in a statement. “It's a great opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the positive momentum we have created over our first 11 months. I am especially thrilled for our seniors, who get one more chance to compete. Purdue is an outstanding and well-coached team. I look forward to seeing all of Vol Nation in Nashville, and I know our team has appreciated your support the entire season.”
Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big 10) finished in a tie for second in the Big 10 West, a game behind the champions, Iowa. Purdue won two games against top-3 opponents this season, shutting down then-No. 2 Iowa 24-7 in October and later handing then-No. 3 Michigan State its first loss of the season with a 40-29 home win in early November. The Boilermakers also clinched bowl eligibility with their domination of Michigan State.
The Boilermakers are led by quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who threw for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in the regular season. Purdue has a pair of wide receivers with 6 receiving touchdowns, David Bell and Milton Wright. Bell leads Purdue with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage.
Purdue’s last bowl appearance was in the 2018 Music City Bowl, a 63-14 loss to Auburn. Now in their fifth year under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers are looking to capitalize on a season in which they were ranked as high as No. 25 at one point.
The second ever matchup between Tennessee and Purdue is set for Thursday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. EST at Nissan Stadium.