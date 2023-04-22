Spring practice has wrapped up for Tennessee Football, and the offseason is approaching. At least, whatever is meant by “offseason.”
As Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel put it, there is no offseason. Development never stops, and the summer months are crucial ahead of the season.
Heupel detailed what he wants from his team over the offseason in the four months he called crucial for their success in the fall.
“Late April, May, June and July — you have to win those months if you are going to have a chance when you get to September,” Heupel said following the Orange and White game. “This group has been very mature in how they have handled themselves. It is one of the things I love about them. I love seeing them when they come into the building. They are super competitive and have done things the right way. Anticipate us continuing down that stretch here as we get into May.”
This offseason will be a lot less hectic for Heupel and his staff as well. In his third year in the program, the Vols have established a “foundation” going into 2023.
Heupel’s first two years were spent salvaging a program left in shambles by Jeremy Pruitt and the previous administration. Now, Tennessee is on an upward trajectory with the culture and the program consistent.
“It is different. Our roster is different,” Heupel said. “The understanding of what we are doing inside of our program is completely different. Not just the X;s and O’s, the fundamentals and technique of who and what we want to be on a daily basis. For us, our guys will get back in the weight room here next week. There are some gains that they have to make.”
The buy in Heupel has seen from players exemplifies the growth within the program and the culture that has been set. He led Tennessee to an 11-win season and an Orange Bowl win in 2022.
In 2023, Tennessee has to replace a lot of offensive production. The newcomers got a lot of repetitions in the 14 spring practices and the Orange and White game.
“They’re all going to prom over the next two weeks, it shows you how young they still are,” Heupel said. “Those guys have been phenomenal. We’re finishing up exit interviews with our staff right now, as a whole, that group – really proud of what they did. From the time they showed up, 16 of them for bowl prep, 18 of them in January. Consistent in their work habits, learn how to buy in and become a collegiate athlete at this level.”
Along with the newcomers comes depth. The depth was on show during the Vols’ spring camp, especially in the secondary where it was much needed.
After injuries plagued the secondary and Tennessee fell to the bottom of college football in pass defense, the Vols have beefed up their secondary.
Things are quieting down are Tennessee Football and the team is focusing more on individual development as the true offseason approaches. The offseason, though, means that football is right around the corner.
“It’s completely different than when we started, and it should be,” Heupel said on Thursday ahead of the Big Orange Caravan. “We got a great staff, they’re like-minded, they care about developing the person and the player. They do it the right way, the players have fun and compete fiercely, they can see themselves improving. That’s all a part of creating the energy and culture we have inside of our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.