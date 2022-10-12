College football coaches often emphasize how they prepare for each game the same regardless of the opponent. But does that change when rival Alabama comes into town? Not for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s squad.
“We look at it as a one-week season,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “So this is our championship game.”
It might be a metaphorical championship game for the Vols, but for Vol fans, the Alabama game might as well be the championship game.
This year’s contest between No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) and No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) garnishes the most hype in a long time. With hype from both fans and the rest of the nation, ESPN’s College GameDay is returning to Knoxville, along with SEC Nation.
Hooker and his team aren’t letting the noise get in the way of preparation, though. They know their task at hand and have blinders on to focus on practice and preparation.
“We really just take it as a grain of salt,” Hooker said. “Not getting too high, not getting too low, just staying even keeled and make sure we’re doing our job every day.”
The Alabama game is different this year. Most games in the Vols’ 15-year losing streak have looked like Alabama as a double-digit favorite and the Vols hoping to go in and pull off an upset. Not this year, though.
There’s a reason Tennessee is now in the same conversation as teams like Alabama and Georgia, and it’s because of the work Heupel and company have done in the last two seasons.
"The expectations that we should be concerned about are our own expectations,” Heupel said. “The reason our kids have gotten and continue to build and get better is because they've paid attention to the things that matter.”
The Crimson Tide is just a 7.5-point favorite, and Tennessee has a legitimate shot. This game is a litmus test for the Vols.
Tennessee has already secured big wins at Pittsburgh and LSU along with a home win over Florida. The Vols haven’t seen a beast quite like Alabama, though. With Alabama, there is a beast to prepare for on the field while also drowning out the outside noise.
“This week we have to prepare the right way,” Heupel said. “We have to practice well, and the playing part of it will take care of itself. The outside noise has no bearing on how we play. Let's go compete and be our best on game day."
The Vols have a lot going for them heading into Saturday’s game, but one of the biggest things is confidence. Tennessee dominated LSU 40-13 on the road last week giving the team a big momentum boost right before one of the biggest games of the year.
"I think our players have gained confidence because of the way that they continue to grow and the way they continue to play as much as anything,” Heupel said. “There are a lot of things that go into that. Our kids have been so much more consistent in their preparation, their habits and getting to kickoff the right way.”
If Tennessee can come out of the game with the win, it will gain more than just bragging rights. A win will put the Vols in position for a College Football Playoff appearance — something that probably seemed unimaginable for most fans at the beginning of the season.
“Our players have earned the right to be able to get to this point — to play a game like this,” Heupel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.