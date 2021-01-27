Josh Heupel- UCF

John Raoux / Associated Press

Tennessee director of athletics Danny White officially hired Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel to be the Vols' 27th head coach. 

White gave Heupel his first head coaching job, hiring the former Missouri offensive coordinator to replace Scott Frost at UCF.

The former Heisman Trophy runner up went 28-8 in three seasons in Orlando including a 13-1 first season in 2018.

Here's how Tennessee players have responded to their new head coach.

Junior cornerback Alontae Taylor

Sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer

Transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker

Freshman running back Jaylen Wright

Incoming receiver Julian Nixon

Freshman safety Doneiko Slaugher

Early enrolled quarterback Kaidon Salter

Sophomore receiver Kenney Solomon

UT Sponsored Content