Tennessee director of athletics Danny White officially hired Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel to be the Vols' 27th head coach.
White gave Heupel his first head coaching job, hiring the former Missouri offensive coordinator to replace Scott Frost at UCF.
The former Heisman Trophy runner up went 28-8 in three seasons in Orlando including a 13-1 first season in 2018.
Here's how Tennessee players have responded to their new head coach.
Junior cornerback Alontae Taylor
We got what we needed not what outsiders THOUGHT we needed!— Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) January 27, 2021
Sophomore quarterback Brian Maurer
Simple 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/yJnYeP9tyS— Brian Maurer (@maurerera_2) January 27, 2021
Transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker
Let’s get to it— Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 27, 2021
Freshman running back Jaylen Wright
SHOWTIMEEEE!!🍊— jaylen wright (@__jw12) January 27, 2021
Incoming receiver Julian Nixon
back on track💯— 11 (@JulianNixon11) January 27, 2021
Freshman safety Doneiko Slaugher
WE ON🍊❗️— Doneiko Slaughter🩸 (@Neikoslaughter) January 27, 2021
Early enrolled quarterback Kaidon Salter
Let’s Ride #gbo— k7 (@KaidonSalter_7) January 27, 2021
Sophomore receiver Kenney Solomon
