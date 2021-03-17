The Tennessee football team is shutting down its facility and pausing all team activities after multiple players and staff members tested positive in the most recent round of COVID-19 testing.
The Vols brutally struggled with COVID-19 back in August as nearly half of Jeremy Pruitt’s team missed over two weeks of practice time either with the virus or due to contact tracing. In the season, Tennessee had over a month stretch without a positive test and never had to shut things down, though they had games postponed due to COVID-19 issues at other schools.
This is the first time team activities have been paused under new head coach Josh Heupel.
Heupel and his staff’s first spring practice is set to begin next Tuesday, March 23. It is unclear whether the current shutdown will force the start of spring practice to be pushed back.