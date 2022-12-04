Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted a head coaching job at South Florida, the team announced officially Sunday morning.
Golesh, who came to Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel in 2021, is one of five Broyles Award finalists after the Vols' record-breaking offensive season. Tennessee averaged a NCAA-high 47.33 points per game and 538.1 yards per game in the regular season.
South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott early in November after Scott went 4-26 through three seasons. South Florida finished the 2022 season 1-11.
Tennessee still has one game left to play as it prepares for its bowl game. The Vols will find out their bowl Sunday, but most projections have them slated for the Orange Bowl against Clemson.
