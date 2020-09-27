Columbia, Sc- It’s been a 2020 full of unknowns but on Saturday night Tennessee’s 2020 campaign started the way 2019 ended, a game full of mistakes with the Vols making enough plays to win. Tennessee needed every one of those plays Saturday as they held off South Carolina, 31-27.
“I’m tickled that they found a way,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said of his team. “There’s lots of things we can work on and improve, I’m sure. There’s probably lots of things that we did well, but the bottom line is we’re leaving Columbia with a ‘W’ and that’s what we came here for.”
South Carolina’s offense got to work on its opening drive, using a balanced offensive attack to go 75 yards in 11 plays and 5:05, capped off by a 3-yard Kevin Harris touchdown run. The Gamecocks stayed ahead of the sticks on the drive, facing just one third down.
Tennessee’s offense would respond on its second drive of the night thanks to a pair of Jarrett Guarantano completions. First, Brandon Johnson made a spectacular, 30-yard, one handed catch on third down.
The second came at the Gamecock’s 32-yard line. Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney dialed up a flea flicker. South Carolina had everyone guarded but forgot about the running back. Guarantano found Eric Gray on the check down and Gray would take it to the one-yard line before Guarantano would cap the drive with a quarterback sneak for the score.
Tennessee’s defense would generate the game's next points. On third-and-long, Hill tried an underneath rout to Shi Smith. The ball bounced off Smith’s arm and into the hands of linebacker Henry To’o To’o who pushed Smith aside and ran it back 32 yards for the touchdown.
“We dropped zone because it was third-and-long,” To’o To’o said. “I broke on the ball. He (Smith) missed it and tipped it. The rest was from my running back days.”
The Vols’ defense made adjustments after the Gamecock’s opening drive. South Carolina’s offense mustered just 50 yards and four first downs the rest of the half.
Tennessee’s offense sputtered the rest of the half, failing to convert good field position into points.
Both team’s offense found life in the second half. Tennessee established the run on the opening drive of the half, keeping the ball on the ground on seven of the eight plays, capped off by a 12-yard Gray touchdown run.
“The offensive line on those drives really set the tempo,” Guarantano said. “We were able to run the ball very efficiently on that drive and when we’re going at that fast pace it opens some running lanes for myself and it opens some things on the back end.”
South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had the Gamecock’s offense rolling to open the second half. South Carolina would score on its first two drives of the half- going 75 and 71 yards respectively.
“South Carolina did a great job of mixing formations,” To’o To’o said. “We knew what they were going to run and the looks they had, but they did a great job of shifting formations from formations to the boundary to formations to the field. They were executing pretty good, really good actually.”
Tennessee and South Carolina traded field goals in the third quarter, with South Carolina’s Parker White tying the game at 24 late in the quarter after a Deandre Johnson sack got the Gamecock’s offense off the field.
It was a career game for the senior outside linebacker. Tennessee had question marks at outside linebacker entering Saturday’s matchup, but the unit played well, led by Johnson’s 2.5 sacks.
“This is his third year in the system,” Pruitt said of Johnson. “He knows what to do. He’s a smart guy. He’s a competitor. He’s playing with confidence. I don’t know what types of numbers he had tonight, but it seemed like he was in on a lot of plays.”
South Carolina had all the momentum and the 15,109 fans inside Williams-Brice Stadium were making their presence felt. Tennessee responded with its best drive of the game.
Ty Chandler opened the drive with carries of eight and two yards before offensive coordinator Jim Chaney dialed up a beautiful 33-yard completion to Brandon Johnson. The next play Tennessee went for the hammer as a perfectly placed Guarantano deep ball found Josh Palmer right in stride for a 32-yard score.
South Carolina would get the ball, backed up, with 7:32 left, trailing by a touchdown. The Gamecocks would get inside Tennessee’s 30-yard line before the Vols’ defense buckled down, forcing White on the field for a field goal.
With 1:29 left Tennessee would punt it back to South Carolina and it looked like the Gamecocks would have a chance to put together a game winning drive. Instead, Paxton Brooks punt hit a South Carolina player in the leg and the Vols fell on the loose ball, securing the win.
The win gives Tennessee its first 1-0 start since 2017 and the first of the Pruitt era.
Tennessee will return to action next week when they host Missouri at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.