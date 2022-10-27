The Vols have managed to stay even keeled so far this season. Through wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, Tennessee has been able to silence the outside noise and focus on football.
That task doesn’t get any easier as the team’s ranking gets higher and talks of the College Football Playoff ramp up – especially when Tennessee hasn’t been in this position in decades.
“So far, these guys have handled it the right way,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “There are still things that we pointed out today, not just on the field performance, but in our preparation that can be better. Accountability to one another in this program is going to be important as we keep going."
The steadiness comes from Heupel but also from the team’s leaders. The Vols haven’t taken their foot off the gas at all this season – not even on Saturday when they faced UT Martin. The Vols have recognized what all great programs have to recognize: there is no letting up during the course of the season.
“The leadership within your locker room is really, really important,” Heupel said. “And for those guys to grab ahold and not be satisfied with where we are, what we have done, but in sports it's all about your next performance.”
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) — which has proven time and time again that it does not overlook any opponent — now shifts its focus to No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2). The Wildcats began the season looking like a favorite to contend for the SEC but have since dropped two games.
Nov. 5 is a date that has been circled on the Vols calendar all season. It is when Tennessee will make the trip to Athens, Georgia, to take on the top ranked Bulldogs. That date is unimportant to Heupel and co. right now. Their sole focus is on Kentucky this week.
“How we win ball games is how we prepare,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “It is something that we pride ourselves in. If we are being perfect – you will never be perfect, but getting close to that is what we strive to do.”
Kentucky brings one of the best defenses in the SEC to Knoxville on Saturday, which gives the Vols yet another test for their high-powered offense.
“They are multiple in their fronts, multiple in their coverages,” Heupel said. “For all those reasons, you have to have great communication in your pass protection and your run game.”
The game comes with lots of implications. If Tennessee wins big, it just adds to its collection of impressive wins. If Tennessee doesn’t win big, some might question the legitimacy of the Vols more than they already have. If the Vols lose, it could completely derail the expectations that have been set for them up to this point.
For Heupel and his team, those implications don’t matter. All that matters is a win. This is a rivalry game, after all.
“I think it's unique that there are so many of them that get circled by the fanbase,” Heupel said. “It's a great thing about being here, is that you're going to play in a bunch of big games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.