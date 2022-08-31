The Vols take on the Ball State Cardinals to open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1. Head coach Josh Heupel and his team look to build off a promising 7-6 season with an exciting sequel. They will first have to face off against head coach Mike Neau and his Ball State team that came off a 6-7 season.
Vols’ Offense Should Pick Up Where It Left Off
The Vols return the majority of their high-powered offense that averaged 475 yards per game last season. Ball State’s defense, on the other hand, gave up close to 420 yards a game last season. Tennessee should be able to move the ball and score with ease to start the season. Against smaller schools like Bowling Green and South Alabama last year, the Vols totaled 475 and 561 yards, respectively.
A big catalyst to Tennessee’s offensive success this game will be returning wide receiver Cedric Tillman. He ended the year with four straight 100+ yard games, including the Music City Bowl. The chemistry between quarterback Hendon Hooker and Tillman from last season should continue to shine this year.
“I feel we are better this year than we were last year,” Tillman said. “You know, just being more comfortable with each other, year two of the offense, year two of the chemistry.”
Tennessee’s run game should be effective against a Ball State defense that gave up 177 rushing yards per game. Jabari Small is coming off a breakout year with 800 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, including a 180-yard game in the finale against Purdue in the Music City Bowl. Small even added weight over the offseason to make himself a more versatile player.
“It just comes with a lot of benefits, and it’s made me a better player,” Small said of his transformation.
The big-time stars should shine for Tennessee offensively and give the Cardinals a challenge right out of the gate.
Defense Showing Improvement
Although Tennessee’s defense was not a problem, it did have the occasional slip-up that would hurt the Vols. As a whole, they gave up an average of 421 yards per game. However, Ball State’s offense is not as explosive as some of the ones Tennessee saw last year, such as Alabama, Florida or Ole Miss. This game gives the Vols time to prepare for the tougher offenses they will face later in the year.
Jeremy Banks returns as the Vols’ leading tackler from last season. He should provide a presence blitzing the quarterback and limiting Ball State’s run game. Trevon Flowers returns at safety after also being one of the team’s top tacklers.
The defense as a whole brings back many starters across every level of the field. Aaron Beasley, Jaylen McCollough and Byron Young join Banks and Flowers on an experienced defense.
“If you wanted to say where we are now based on where we were a year ago, we’re definitely ahead and we feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said.
The defense can gain some momentum to ride into the remainder of the 2022 by overwhelming the Ball State offense that has struggled at times to put up points. They scored 20 points or fewer in seven games last season and against a Tennessee team that averaged 35 points per game, it will be hard to get it done.
Ball State also had major quarterback battle over the offseason with who would replace Drew Plitt. John Paddock is the frontrunner, but they have four freshmen that could all see time on the field.
