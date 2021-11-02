Tennessee football has every right to be frustrated heading into week 10’s matchup against No. 18 Kentucky.
The Vols have faced two Heisman contenders at quarterback in consecutive weeks, suffered key injuries on the offensive line and came up just short of knocking off then No. 11 Ole Miss under the lights at Neyland Stadium.
Winnable games against Ole Miss, Pitt and even No. 4 Alabama have left a bad taste in the mouth of the Vols. Tennessee is entering Kentucky week 0-3 in those games.
Head coach Josh Heupel was definitive in his answer to how that narrative can change in Saturday’s border battle.
“Your ability to maintain your competitive spirit,” Heupel said. “That’s not just on the field on game day, but it’s your practice habits. It’s how you’re doing everything in your lead up to kickoff.”
“I think it’s important for our football team to really stay focused on the things that you can control, continue to get better.”
Historically, Tennessee’s matchup against Kentucky has often ended in a Tennessee victory. The Vols are 76-20-8 versus the Wildcats in all-time head-to-head match-ups.
Kentucky has gained some traction in recent years, however. The Wildcats improved to 2-2 over the Vols in the last four years following a 34-7 victory in Neyland last season, tied for the largest point difference in a loss for Tennessee against Kentucky.
Kentucky is looking to bounce back from last week — the Wildcats lost on the road to Mississippi State for their second loss of the season.
“(The Wildcats) got out to a good start the other night, didn’t finish it the way that they wanted to,” Heupel said. “Know that we’re going to get a great effort from them.”
Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) earned signature wins against Florida and LSU early in the season, but have struggled sporadically throughout the season. The Wildcats rank 12th in total offense across the SEC, second to last in passing yards per game and No. 8 in rushing yards per game with 191 and 175 yards, respectively.
Stats can be misleading though. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is second in the SEC with 809 yards on the ground this season, a strength that Tennessee has been able to mitigate thus far on defense. The Vols held Missouri’s top-ranked Tyler Badie to 41 yards rushing.
The shaky passing game starts with Will Levis, a junior transfer from Penn State. Levis has thrown for 1,476 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, tied for the most in the SEC alongside Florida’s Emory Jones.
Tennessee has had struggles against mobile quarterbacks this season. Levis is primarily a pocket passer, but his athleticism keeps that designed quarterback run avenue open for the Wildcats.
“Levis is a tremendous athlete, big, can run, super strong arm,” Defensive coordinator Tim Banks said Tuesday. “He’s always had a strong arm, but he seems to show more poise, and I think that just comes with more maturity and the more reps he’s gotten.”
“I’ve always thought he had a chance to be an elite player and he’s obviously done a great job at Kentucky this season helping those guys win a bunch of games.”
Defensively, the Wildcats are somewhat hard to read. Kentucky is a swarming group that does well against the run. They’ve done well at taking advantage of offensive mistakes throughout the season.
Now comes the confusing part. The Wildcats are in the bottom half of the SEC in sacks, tackles and interceptions. Kentucky is also 127th in the nation in turnover margin at -1.4 per game.
The Kentucky slot on the schedule has always meant a lot to Tennessee players, especially in the past few seasons when the Wildcats have fielded top 25 teams.
“One thing I learned when I came in — you don’t lose to Kentucky,” Tennessee senior cornerback Alontae Taylor said Tuesday. “That’s who we are. This game is personal.”
“We kind of see a lot of things on social media about how (Kentucky) is angry, that they’re going to win out their last few games they have, but we’re ready to play we’re going to show the world teams can actually have success after a bye week. A lot of teams come off a bye week and fail, but not us.”