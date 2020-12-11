Tennessee travels west on Interstate-40 this weekend preparing to face in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Commodores enter the game winless and fired head coach Derek Mason two weeks ago while Tennessee comes in on a six-game losing streak.
Mason ended his Vanderbilt tenure with a 27-54 record including a 3-17 record in his last 20 games, but did end with a 3-3 record against Tennessee.
“They have not played a game without Derek being the head coach and let me tell you, those guys played really hard for Derek,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “I thought he had always done a fantastic job coaching against him, recruiting against him. He's very well respected within our conference for the job that he did there. Knowing the guys that are on the staff there now, those kids will be ready to play and they will play hard."
The in-state rivalry has traditionally been one sided with Tennessee holding a 76-33-5 all time record against the Commodores. However, in recent years the rivalry has been much more competitive with the Vols holding a narrow 6-4 lead in the last decade. Vanderbilt has also won the game three of the last four seasons.
"This is a great rivalry,” freshman outside linebacker Tyler Baron said. “Being from Nashville, I know a little bit more than most. I know Vanderbilt is going to come ready to play and we are going to do the same. It's going to be a lot of fun playing against a few guys that I played in high school."
Vanderbilt has one of the SEC’s worst defenses, ranking 13th in points against this season. The Commodores have been particularly susceptible to the pass where they’ve given up 295 yards per game.
Those numbers have gotten worse as the season has gone on and more players have opted out, the Commodores are likely to only have five scholarship defensive backs available Saturday.
Tennessee’s ability to be multi dimensional offensively will go a long way towards its ability to take care of an undermanned Commodores squad. The question for Tennessee is who will be under center as freshman Harrison Bailey and redshirt-sophomore J.T. Shrout both earned snaps a week.
“They’re taking the same amount of reps with the ones and the twos, both of them,” Pruitt said of the two quarterbacks. “I feel like we’ve had really good tempo. Seems to be some confidence there. The more reps they get, they’re going to continue to improve and I think they’ve done a nice job.”
Vanderbilt’s defensive front has been better than its secondary this season, although star defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo opted out of the season following Mason’s firing and starting offensive lineman Drew Birchmeie moved to the defensive line this week in practice.
A season after having a never rotation at quarterback that saw the Commodores start four quarterbacks, Vanderbilt has found stability under center in true freshman Ken Seals.
The Azle, Texas native has thrown for 1,689 yards and 10 touchdowns this season helping spark life into Vanderbilt's offense. The freshman has also thrown nine interceptions, though four came the first two games and he’s only thrown one in the last three weeks.
“Well, he’s a good athlete,” Pruitt said of Seals. “Plays with poise and confidence. He can extend plays. He’s got a really, really good arm – seems to be able to make all the throws. He’s got good playmakers outside.”
Vanderbilt’s receiving core is one of the few position groups not to get decimated by injuries and opt outs this season (the Commodores are expected to be well under the 53 active scholarship player limit Saturday).
Cam Johnson is a sure-handed receiver who has double the catches (49) of the Commodores next leading receiver, while recording 481 yards. Junior Amir Abdur-Rahman has added 337 yards and a touchdown as well.
The kicking game will be worth watching Saturday as Sarah Fuller became the first female to play a FBS game two weeks ago at Missouri. Fuller is expected to kick Saturday as well.
Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia opted out of the 2020 season following the loss to Florida. Backup kick Toby Wilson or punter Paxton Brooks will likely start for the Vols.
Kickoff from Vanderbilt Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.