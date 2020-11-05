Tennessee travels to Fayetteville for its first matchup with the Razorbacks since 2015 and its first game at Arkansas since 2011.
Arkansas has been one of the best turnaround stories in all of college football this season. After going winless in the SEC in each of Chad Morris’ two seasons, Arkansas brought in Georgia offensive line coach and long time SEC veteran Sam Pittman as its new head coach.
Facing what many considered one of the most difficult schedules of all time in a 10-game SEC only season, Arkansas has surprised many, starting 2-3 and nearly 3-2 as a controversial call cost the Razorbacks at Auburn.
“I think they just play hard,” Memphis native Eric Gray said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman, give a lot of credit to him for going over there as a first-year head coach and turning their program around. I think they’ve caught some momentum, and like I said, I think it’s going to be a great matchup.”
Stirring Arkansas’ turnaround is a defense that looks completely different than the one who ranked last in points against last season.
Led by former Missouri head coach Barry Odem, Arkansas’ defense has been opportunistic all season leading the SEC with 13 turnovers forced. Turnovers were crucial in both of Arkansas’ wins, turning Mississippi State over four times and Ole Miss seven times.
“Looking at them defensively I’ll start with Barry Odem – I think has done a fantastic job,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “They’ve created a lot of different looks in the secondary, they have created a lot of turnovers. I believe they lead the country in interceptions, they have been very opportunistic there with tons of eight-drop, rushing three guys and getting out and getting into coverage, mixing it up there.”
Behind its opportunistic play, Arkansas’ defense ranks fifth in the SEC in points against this season. However, Arkansas’ 28.8 points against a game is closer to the SEC’s 12th best defense (LSU) then the fourth best (Auburn).
Offensively, Arkansas’ turnaround can be attributed in large part to stability at quarterback. After starting five different quarterbacks last season, Florida transfer Feleipe Franks has taken the reins this year and played well.
Franks’ quarterback rating (149.2) and completion percentage (66) are higher than they were in either of his two full seasons as Gators’ starting quarterback.
“Feleipe to me is a guy that I am very familiar with,” Pruitt said. “I started recruiting him when I coached at Florida State and he was in the eighth or ninth grade. Very talented, multi-sport guy. Really a bug man and a really good athlete. He has as strong an arm as anybody in our conference. I thought he played well at Florida; two years in a row they won 10 games. I know he got hurt last year but he’s come back and you can tell that he’s got experience and he’s making a lot of plays for them.”
Even with the vast improvements, Arkansas offense isn’t great. The Razorbacks rank ninth in the SEC with 24.6 points per game and 10th in yards per game.
Arkansas’ running game is led by the duo of Rakeem Boyd and Trelon Smith. Smith filled in while Boyd was hurt earlier this season and impressed. The junior has 251 yards on 61 carries this season.
Boyd was one of the few bright spots from the Chad Morris era. The senior ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns last season. His stats are down this season due to injury, but he’s just as capable as a year ago.
Franks is also involved in Arkansas’ running game. The senior has flashed his athleticism rushing for 156 yards this season, including sack yards. Franks ran for 91 yards in last week's loss to Texas A&M.
“I think they did a really good job last week of getting the ball on the perimeter,” Pruitt said. “Some of that was designed quarterback reads. I think Kendal Briles has done a really nice job of mixing the RPO’s. The wide receivers have plus splits, so they’ve been able to get the ball out on the perimeter. It’s not been as congested there. I feel like they block really well up front. They’ve used two tight ends, whether it’s counter schemes, running it the same side or the other side with stretch schemes, inside zones and split zones.”
Kickoff from Fayetteville is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.