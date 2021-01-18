On a tumultuous day in Knoxville, the University of Tennessee’s leadership met with the media about the internal investigation into recruiting violations within the football program that led to head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s firing Monday.
“While the investigation continues, the information presented to us indicates serious violations of NCAA rules,” University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “They occurred and these serious infractions warrant immediate action.”
In Pruitt’s letter of termination it states that Pruitt will be fired with cause, citing two different amendments in his contract that allow this.
“Conduct or omission(s) by Coach that constitutes a Level 1 or Level 2 violation of one or more Governing Athletic Rules.”
“Conduct or omission(s) by a person who reports, directly or indirectly, to Coach that constitutes a Level 1 or Level 2 violation of one or more Governing Athletic Rules.”
Plowman stated that both Level 1 and Level 2 violations occurred though she was unaware of how many and the exact violations.
While Plowman said Tennessee’s internal investigation is winding down, the NCAA will remain in Knoxville to further investigate the violations.
Pruitt wasn’t the only member of Tennessee’s football program that was ousted today as result of the investigation. Outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton as well as inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer were fired with cause.
The university cited these provisions for firing Felton and Niedermeyer with cause.
“Conduct or omission(s) by Coach that constitutes a Level 1 or Level 2 violation of one or more Governing Athletic Rules.”
“Failure of Coach to report promptly to the Director of Athletics or the staff member in the Athletics Departmentwith primary responsibility for compliance any actual knowledge of or reasonable cause to believe that a violation of Governing Athletic Rules or University Rules has been committed by a Coach and/or any other person.”
“Conduct or omission(s) by Coach that constitutes material neglect or inattention by Coach to the standards or duties generally expected of University employees.”
In addition, Tennessee terminated its director and assistant director of football player personnel, a quality control coach and four members from the on-campus recruiting staff.
The numbers of violations and their widespread nature is what’s most upsetting to Plowman.
“What is so disturbing is demonstrated by the scope of these employment actions we are announcing today is the number of violations and the number of people involved and their efforts to conceal their activities from our compliance staff and the leadership within the athletic department,” Plowman said.
The head football coach isn’t the only leadership void needing to be filled on Tennessee’s campus. Plowman indicated that director of athletics Phillip Fulmer came to her believing it was best for the university if a new athletic director could build a partnership and similar vision with the new coach.
Plowman emphasized that Fulmer was not linked to or had any prior knowledge of the violations that led to his lone football hire’s firing.
“I know we need stability and continuity at the University of Tennessee,” Fulmer said. “Our next football coach needs to be on our sidelines for 10 years or more. I’m confident that we’ll find that coach but also am confident that he will want and need to know who his athletic director is going to be for the duration. I asked Chancellor Plowman if we could revisit my position and she agreed. My thoughts are that I’m 70-years old and I’m not going to be the athletic director at age 80. It was always my expectation that I’d move on from athletics sooner rather than later. It only makes sense that I make that move this semester so that a new coach and new athletic director can implement their vision together.”
Fulmer will serve in his position until a new director of athletics is hired. Tennessee has hired the Parker Executive Search firm to help lead the search for the new athletic director.
Tennessee plans to hire an athletic director prior to hiring a new head football coach. This puts pressure on Tennessee’s leadership to move quickly with signing day just over two weeks away and spring practice set to begin in March.
Former Tennessee player and Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the acting head coach until a replacement is named.
“Our plan is to have a new athletic director in place as soon as possible,” Plowman said. “We’re optimistic about our future and our ability to attract a strong leader who will then hire a new football coach. I realize many people would prefer we make those hires in opposite orders, but I hope everyone will accept the judgement that this is the way for us to have the long term success we all want.”
Plowman and company didn’t address the potential of Steele serving as head coach next season if an adequate replacement can’t be found in time.
The common theme of Tennessee’s message was that they will look to move forward building the football program, and all programs on campus, the right way.
“We want to win but we want to win with integrity,” Plowman said. “We’re going to be looking for a coaching staff with that same philosophy and I’m very optimistic that there are many of them out there. … That will be an important criteria.”
“If you can’t win the right way, you don’t belong here,” University President Randy Boyd said. “If there is anyone in our athletic department, Knoxville or elsewhere that hasn’t heard that message yet, you’re hearing it now. If you can’t win the right way, you don’t belong here.”