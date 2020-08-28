Advanced statistics say that the most important unit to return production at on the offensive side of the ball is wide receiver.
That isn’t particularly a good thing for a Tennessee receiving core that returns, 23 percent of its receptions, 28 percent of its receiving yards and 6% of its receiving touchdowns.
Replacing Jauan Jennings and Marquez Calloway is a major question and Tennessee is hoping it has a rabbit up its hat in its freshman receiving core.
That’s even more important now that Georgia transfer Deangelo Gibbs, who coaches hoped would factor this fall, is sitting out the season.
“Deangelo has elected not to play this fall,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “He’s going to focus on his academics and he’s still with our team and continues to do a really good job academically, but he’s going to sit this fall out.”
The receiving core was one of the strengths of Tennessee’s 10th ranked signing class thanks to the addition of four receivers, including three blue chippers.
“Talented,” offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said of the freshman receivers. “They go fast. They may go the wrong way fast and that creates some problems, but they’re going fast on the football field. I’m very pleased with the kids we brought in here, these young receivers. I think they’re going to be just fine. I think you’ll see them on the football field helping us quite a bit. It’s our job to get them ready to roll.”
Jimmy Holiday was the group’s lowest touted signee. The Mississippi native planned on starting his career at quarterback but saw the path to the field at receiver and decided to make a move. Holiday’s athleticism has flashed.
Jimmy Calloway committed to the Vols early in the cycle but Tennessee had to hold off Kentucky who pursued the four-star until signing day.
Jalin Hyatt was an early find or Tennessee’s coaches who were blown away by the Dutch Fork standout’s speed. The Vols went into South Carolina’s back yard and took the four-star without the Gamecocks offering.
Hyatt has impressed coaches with more than his speed since arriving on campus but his complete receiver package.
Malachi Wideman was one of Pruitt’s best recruiting wins of his second full recruiting cycle winning the top 150 rated receiver’s talents over instate Florida State and Ole Miss. Wideman is a freak athlete who earned a reputation in high school for being a human highlight reel.
Pruitt has stressed the need for production from the freshman this fall while also tempering expectations and talking about the adjustments from the high school to college game.
“All those guys are going to have to play,” Pruitt said. “They all have plenty of ability and can run really well. They have instincts. They all have soft hands.”
“They’re not playing high school ball anymore where they could just run freely and get free releases. The guys they are going against every day or every Saturday are just as good as athletes of all of them and are going to challenge them at the line of scrimmage. They’re going to challenge them at the top of their breaks and they’re going to challenge them for the catches, so they have to be able to make contested catches. … It’s a whole new system for these guys, but the guys are very willing. They’re eager and they come and work hard every single day.”
Two weeks into Tennessee’s camp, and a week into full pads work it seems as if Hyatt is thick in the competition for a starting receiver spot. Hyatt’s usage and performance week one in his hometown against South Carolina could be interesting to watch.
Wideman seems like he is in a place to be a steady part of the Vols' rotation and has impressed with his ball skills early on. Holiday and Calloway are competing to crack the receiver’s rotation.
For Chaney, one of the most encouraging things from the first few weeks is the receivers love of the game.
“I think they all have a passion for the game,” Chaney said. “Which you really never know the competitive nature of these football players until you get them out there, you have an idea, but you never really know. These guys love the game of football. That’s the one quality that they all share. They all want to be good and they can all run. And they can catch, that’s an even added quality of a good receiver. They can all catch, run and they love football. There aren’t a lot of bearers besides knowledge that keep them from getting on the field.”
Chaney has a history of getting freshmen receivers involved on Rocky Top, and Tennessee needs more this year to improve its offensive production.